Serendipity’s Embrace Ep 1-2 Review: Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop channel that first love feeling on-screen with adorable chemistry

Name: Serendipity's Embrace (우연일까? in Korean)

Premiere date: July 22, 2024

Cast: Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop

Director: Song Hyun Wook

Writer: Park Geu Ro

Number of episodes: 8

Genre: Romance, Romance, Comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Viki

Serendipity’s Embrace plot

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, Serendipity’s Embrace follows the journey of young people rediscovering love and pursuing their dreams after unexpectedly reconnecting with their first love from a decade ago.

Kim So Hyun portrays Lee Hong Joo, an animation producer haunted by past heartbreak, whose life takes an unforeseen turn upon crossing paths with Kang Hoo Young (Chae Jong Hyeop), someone who witnessed her struggles firsthand.

Watch the trailer here-

Serendipity’s Embrace episode 1-2 short recap

Episodes 1 and 2 delve into the past and present lives of high school classmates Lee Hong Joo and Kang Hoo Young. We learn that they first met by chance on a bus to school, where Kang Hoo Young immediately fell for Hong Joo due to her bubbly personality and undeniable charm.

However, the twist is that Hong Joo doesn't share the same feelings for Hoo Young; instead, she has a crush on Bang Jun Ho (Yoon Ji On), a relative of her friend Kim Hye Ji (played by Kim Dasom). To complicate matters further, Hye Ji is the one who likes Hoo Young. Throughout the episodes, we witness how Ye Ji's unrequited love for Hoo Young becomes a connection between Hoo Young and Hong Joo who is unaware that she is the one he truly likes.

Fast forward to the present, Hoo Young, who had returned from the United States for work, coincidentally meets Hong Joo on a blind date. They recognize each other instantly. For Hoo Young, Hong Joo remains his first love, but for her, he is simply a former classmate. Despite this, Hong Joo tries to set him up with Ye Ji, but they end up spending more time together instead.

Meanwhile, Jun Ho also returns to Korea and coincidentally ends up working at the same company as Hong Joo. She is still heartbroken over him leaving her three years ago without explanation. As these interconnected people reunite, our story about first loves begins, leaving us eagerly anticipating what will happen next.

Serendipity’s Embrace episode 1-2: The positives

One of the show's biggest charms lies in its ability to evoke a comforting sense of first love throughout the series. Each character of the main cast has experienced their own first love with each other, yet none of these stories match with the person they have a crush on, adding a unique twist.

Initially, from the previews, it seemed like Hong Joo might have feelings for Hoo Young, but it turns out the one with a crush on Hoo Young is her friend Hye Ji instead. The series captures the nostalgic and exhilarating feelings associated with first love, giving viewers that tingling sensation and butterflies in the stomach. With only 8 episodes, there's little room for extended angst or additional subplots, making it perfect for those who enjoy a sweet yet fast-paced romance.

Serendipity’s Embrace feels like a perfect rom-com drama, especially at a time when there's a shortage in the genre. The line "A first love is special because there's only one in a lifetime" perfectly resonates with the drama's theme as our leads fall for each other. The show also offers a refreshing perspective by showing both Hong Joo's and Hoo Young's points of view.

To Hong Joo, Hoo Young seems like a cold guy who won't reply to her friend's letters, while for Hoo Young, receiving those letters is a joy because it means he gets to see Hong Joo again and again. These silly reasons add to the charm of the show as we witness how each person actually felt compared to the other. And of course, the classic trope where "he fell first and he fell harder" never misses.

Serendipity’s Embrace episode 1-2: The negatives

Even though the series exudes quaint romantic charm, its plot doesn't particularly stand out. Spanning just 8 episodes, it promises a straightforward, heartwarming, and quirky romance, but it doesn't break new ground.

The male character's cold and tsundere personality is a classic in K-dramas alongside the female lead being bubbly and charming, and the trope of "he fell first and harder" has been seen before this year in series like Lovely Runner and Midnight Romance in Hagwon. This isn't necessarily a drawback for fans of the genre, but for those seeking something unique, this series may not deliver, given its short and sweet rom-com format.

Serendipity’s Embrace episode 1-2: Acting performance

Kim So Hyun is back to her high school charm, this time playing both a high school girl and an adult navigating life and love. It's a classic role for her, and there's no doubt the star will portray the charming character brilliantly. Her character exudes a bubbly personality and is highly relatable. Given So Hyun's extensive experience in portraying such characters, she is bound to excel.

As for Chae Jong Hyeop, he is known for his expressive eye acting, adept at conveying emotions through subtle expressions. Playing a character with unrequited love requires him to delicately portray the nuances of loving someone who is unaware of his feelings.

From the first two episodes, Chae Jong Hyeop has successfully brought out this charm. His character is depicted as someone who is generally bored with life but lights up whenever he sees his first love. Jong Hyeop excels in depicting these shifts in expressions, and it will be exciting to see what more he brings to the table as the series progresses.

Serendipity’s Embrace- Stream or Skip?

For fans seeking a fast-paced, charming second-chance romance, this series is a must-watch. It has everything to make you giggle and kick your feet in delight. The actors are not only gorgeous but also highly talented, bringing the perfect chemistry to the screen.

The series revolves around the theme of first love reuniting, creating a nostalgic and heartwarming tone throughout. The cinematography adds to the comforting atmosphere, and there are intriguing side characters with their own compelling plots. As a short and sweet rom-com, it serves as a breath of fresh air for anyone looking for something delightful and uplifting.

