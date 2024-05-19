'So Unserious': UK's Sexiest Man 2024 List Leaves Internet In Splits As Jeremy Clarkson And Prince William Make It To Top 3

UK’s Sexiest Man 2024 got the netizens talking as the list reveals interesting names featured on it. Check out the internet’s reactions to it.

By Sakshi Shelke
Published on May 19, 2024  |  03:04 PM IST |  328
Prince William, Tom Holland (CC: Getty Images) and Jeremy Clarkson (CC: Instagram)
Prince William, Tom Holland (CC: Getty Images) and Jeremy Clarkson (CC: Instagram)

The internet is always up for discussion no matter what the topic is. Netizens keep it real with their thoughts expressed online. Their unhinged comments on certain topics make the reactions more authentic.

Recently the internet got into a discussion when the Illicit Encounters, an online dating platform for married people presented their annual poll on the UK’s sexiest man list. The netizens are sharing their thoughts on the people who made it to the top five on the list.

Netizens react to the UK’s sexiest men list

As per the Illicit Encounter’s list, the first place was secured by Jeremy Clarkson, with a whopping nine out of ten points in the survey. He left behind his competitors including Idris Elba and Cillian Murphy.

The second place was taken by The Devil All The Time actor Tom Holland. He earned eight out of ten points in the poll. The third position is secured by the Duke Of Cambridge, Prince William. As per NewsX, the results are based on the votes made by 2000 of its female members. 

The netizens were quick to pour their judgment on the list presented by the dating site. An X user reacted to the list by saying, “this 'uk’s sexiest man' list is SO UNSERIOUS.”

Many people online have started comparing the top three people with the UK men who according to them should have made it to the list.

Most of the netizens have clearly showed their reaction by simply sharing a GIF or an image that clearly speaks volumes about what they think of the list.

The process behind selecting the men on the list

As per the outlet, the Women are presented with a list of 50  prominent and culturally relevant men. Each figure on the list is given a score from 1 to 10, 10 representing the highest level of ‘sexiness’. The women are asked to asses, who according to them are the sexiest men.

The top ten men on the list consist of Jeremy Clarkson, Tom Holland, Prince William, Gareth Southgate, Cillian Murphy, Idris Elba, Romesh Ranganathan, Sam Thompson, Russ Cook and Dermot O’Leary. 

According to the publication, Jessica Leoni, Illicit Encounters’s spokesperson said, “Clarkson and his farm resemble Noah’s ark, and similar to the animals in that tale, his victory in the Sexiest Man vote has arrived in pairs.” 

Leoni added that they are familiar with his outspoken personality, but the newest series of “Diddly Squat” has shown that he can evoke emotions. His “farmer aesthetic” also continues to steal hearts.

She continued that just like last year’s survey, they anticipated that some surprises would be yielded as they presented the list of 50 famous figures across both genders to their members asking them to rate the figures based on their ‘sexiness’. Leoni added, “We wouldn’t be surprised if Clarkson aims for a three-peat next year!”

Credits: NewsX
