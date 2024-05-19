Zac Brown Takes Legal Action Against Ex-Wife Kelly Yazdi; Files For Temporary Restraining Order

Zac Brown has filed for a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife Kelly Yazdi after she published a number of Instagram posts, including one seemingly accusing him of narcissistic abuse.

Brown alleged that a post on Yazdi’s Instagram account broke a confidentiality agreement she had signed, according to court documents. The singer is seeking an emergency temporary restraining order that would compel her to remove the post.

Zac Brown files restraining order against Kelly Yazdi

According to court documents which were obtained by TMZ on Friday, May 18, Zac Brown requested a temporary restraining order that will force Yazdi to remove the post in question. This, he argues, will prevent his ex from making false, defamatory, or harmful statements against him.

The Instagram photo in question has not been revealed. Yazdi, who married Brown in August 2023, mostly shares photos and videos of herself in swimsuits and partaking in sports such as swimming, snowmobiling, and fishing.

The temporary restraining order would force Yazdi to delete the Instagram post. In her May 4 post in particular, Yazdi includes a caption that seemingly refers to her relationship with Brown.

“Her love was always unconditional. She thought his was too… But overtime it became apparent that he only knew conditional love; his unhealed trauma expressing itself thru his need to tame,” she wrote alongside a video of herself taking a dip in a pool.

Referencing some control tactics the character in her caption experienced, she penned, “Don’t model anymore. Take this picture off your Instagram. Don’t wear that in the house. Don’t post that bikini picture. Don’t post anymore fitness videos. Yes I said you could post that, but now I’m saying take it down.”

Yazdi’s caption continued, “Projections. Gaslighting. Threatening. Stonewalling. Those are the ingredients of narcissistic abuse.”

The court documents which were filed by Brown's attorneys and obtained by PEOPLE stated that Yazdi "has taken it upon herself to exact revenge upon Mr. Brown" and his company, and also asked her not to "[make] any public statement or disclosing any confidential or private information in violation of the terms of Ms. Yazdi's Employee and Confidentiality Agreements."

The documents also asked Yazdi not to "[make] any defamatory, false, untrue, of otherwise damaging statements regarding ... Mr. Brown and his family, and the Zac Brown Band and any of its members or their family members."

Zac Brown and Kelly Yazdi announced their divorce last December

Zac Brown and Kelly Yazdi got engaged in 2022 while they were vacationing in Hawaii. While it’s not known how long they were dating, she had been seen in various social media posts from the band throughout the summer.

PEOPLE previously confirmed in December 2022 that the country star had popped the question to the actress. "He proposed in Hawaii a while ago," a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding, "It was very intimate and the couple has kept it very private."

Brown and Yazdi first announced that they were divorcing in December 2023, four months after they tied the knot in a Georgia ceremony. They told TMZ in a statement at the time, "We are in the process of divorce."

"Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together," the pair said, further adding, "As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time.”

They share five children: daughters Justice, 16, Lucy, 15, Georgia, 13, and Joni, 12, and son Alexander, 9.

