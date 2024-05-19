Wi Ha Joon captivates with 'Sexy Back' performance, Jung Ryeo Won meets longtime friend on Amazing Saturday; Watch preview

Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon are currently leading the melodrama romance K-drama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon. The actors will be coming as guests on the popular variety show Amazing Saturday.

Ahead of their episode release, Amazing Saturday has revealed a special preview featuring Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon where they display their perfect playful chemistry and captivate everyone.

Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won will be appearing as guests on the hit variety show Amazing Saturday in the next episode. In the latest preview of the new episode, we see the lead actors of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon on the show.

The preview depicts Jung Ryeo Won being asked by host Boom who is that friend she is happy to see at the show after 20 years but she feels awkward around him. To which the actress answers that it was Boom only. Later, she also compliments Hanhae on his singing in a charming way which makes him blush.

Watch Amazing Saturday's new episode previewing Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon’s playful side here:

More about Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won

Wi Ha Joon is a popular South Korean actor who is known for his enchanting acting in K-dramas and movies. Some of his most noted roles in K-dramas include Bad and Crazy, Little Women, 18 Again, The Worst of Evil, and Squid Game.

Jung Ryeo Won is another big name in the South Korean industry who is known for her roles in K-dramas Wok of Love, History of a Salaryman, Witch at Court and May It Please the Court.

