Song Joong Ki protects wife Katy Louise Saunders and newborn son from curious fan's lens; earns praise from netizens
Song Joong Ki and wife Katy Louise Saunders announced their marriage in January 2023. The actor's protective gesture towards his family earned him praises from fans.
Song Joong Ki was spotted with his wife Katy Louise Saunders by a fan. The actor's protective nature towards his family was revealed during this encounter. Song Joong Ki is known for hit series like Descendants of the Sun, Vincenzo, Reborn Rich and more. Here is a look at the adorable moment.
Song Joong Ki praised by fans for being protective of family
Actor Song Joong Ki was spotted by a fan at a part spending time with his wife Katy Louise Saunders and their baby son. In the video which has been making rounds on the internet, the actor can be seen warmly greeting a fan who recognized him. But as the camera turns towards his wife and son, the actor kindly gestures not to record his family, showing his protective side. Netizens appreciated him for being a good family man. Watch the video below.
More about Song Joong Ki
On January 30, 2023, Song Joong Ki's agency confirmed that he was married to Katy Louis Sanders and they are expecting their first baby. The 38-year-old actor also revealed that he maintained a relationship with his wife through the global project as his wife Katy Louise Saunders was not living in South Korea. He had also commented on the rumors of his wife helping him land a role. The actor explained that Katy Louise Saunders only helped him get in contact with producers and directors in the UK and the USA and didn't actually help him get a role.
Song Joong Ki is known for his role in Descendants of the Sun, Vincenzo, Reborn Rich and more. The actor debuted in 2008 with the drama Love Racing and the film Frozen Flower. His latest appearance was in the hit series Queen of Tears in which he made a cameo.
