Who Is Clifton Williams? Man Who Attacked Steve Buscemi In NYC Arrested On Charges Of Second-Degree Assault

American actor Steve Buscemi has been in the news recently as a man allegedly punched the actor in the face while he was walking on a New York City street on May 8th. Clifton Williams, a 50-year-old, has been charged with second-degree assault after being identified as the man who allegedly attacked the actor randomly.

Here's what we know about Clifton Williams, who is currently facing assault charges after allegedly attacking Buscemi during his walk on Third Avenue in Kips Bay.

Who is Clifton Williams, who allegedly punched Steve Buscemi?

Clifton Williams, who was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree assault, has been identified and suspected as the 50-year-old man who allegedly attacked Fargo actor Steve Buscemi in New York on 8 May 2024.

William, who has been since identified as the man who reportedly attacked the 66-year-old actor, has a "significant criminal history in both Kentucky and Florida."

Per NYP, Elizabeth Barry, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney, shared during the court proceeding that his criminal history record, "span many years including assaults and other crimes of violence."

ALSO READ: Actor Steve Buscemi Assaulted In NYC: Here's All You Need To Know About The Boardwalk Empire Star

When did Clifton Williams allegedly punch Steve Buscemi?

Steve Buscemi is one of the most hardworking and talented actors who has played diverse roles in his decades-long career. The actor starred in films like Fargo, The Big Lebowski, and Grown Ups, among many others.

Earlier this month, Buscemi was attacked by a stranger, now identified as Clifton Williams, while he was walking on Third Avenue in Kips Bay.

After the incident, the actor's publicist released a statement addressing the bombshell incident as he told CNN, “Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” adding, “He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY."

In addition, CBS New York recently reported that Clifton Williams, whom the police have been searching for since he attacked The Death of Stalin movie actor, entered the 10th Precinct in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood on 17 May 2024 to report stolen property. After the police officer who took his ID recognized him, they arrested him.

NY Post further reported that another man told the outlet that Clifton Williams had allegedly tried to "hit him and even threatened to kill him." Per the outlet, this incident occurred the same day he was arrested in connection with attacking actor Steve Buscemi.