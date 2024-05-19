Singham Again: Ajay Devgn looks tough as Bajirao fighting against Jackie Shroff in latest PICS from Srinagar sets

Singham Again is one of the eagerly-awaited films of the year. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film will feature Ajay Devgn reprising his iconic role as Bajirao Singham. Several tantalizing glimpses from the film have already been keeping fans intrigued. Now going ahead, the team is currently shooting in Srinagar.

Recently, several pictures have surfaced in which Ajay Devgn who is headlining the film was seen shooting for seemingly an intense fighting action scene with Jackie Shroff, leaving the internet to find its latest obsession in the new glimpses.

Ajay Devgn and Jackie Shroff's latest picture from Singham Again surface

A series of pictures have surfaced on the internet from the sets of Rohit Shetty’s upcoming, the highly-awaited Singham Again. In a series of pictures, Ajay Devgn looks formidable in his classic cop uniform. Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff who seems to have taken the negative role as a local goon looks unrecognizable in his latest look.

In the pictures, Ajay’s character was seen leading the entourage of a huge task police force dressed in black uniform while they nabbed Jackie’s character in the film. One can also see a couple of pictures while Ajay was seen discussing the scene with his crew members. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Take a look at the pictures ruling all over the internet.

Arjun Kapoor announced his shoot wrap-up for Singham Again

It was just a couple of days back, Arjun Kapoor who will be seen in an unseen negative avatar in the film announced the shoot wrap-up. The actor had shared a monochromatic picture featuring him and director Rohit Shetty, as they were standing facing each other.

Making the official announcement, he captioned the post, “Rohit Shetty ke cop universe ka villain !!! I have wrapped up my work on ‘Singham Again’ !!! My 20th film & one of the biggest milestones of my career with a director who is the boss of MASS CINEMA !!!”

He further continued writing, “I feel blessed to be a part of one of the most entertaining franchises in Indian cinema. Can’t wait for our hard work to light up the silver screen soon !!!,” followed by a fire emoji.

Take a look:

Singham Again is the third part of the super-hit Singham franchise. Apart from Ajay and Jackie, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor in important roles. The film is poised to release later this year on August 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to undergo surgery after attending Cannes Film Festival 2024? Here’s what we know