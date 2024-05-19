Naga Chaitanya takes 10-year-challenge as he mouths iconic Prema dialogue from ANR, Nagarjuna, Samantha co-starrer Manam ahead of its re-release

Manam, directed by Vikram Kumar is a timeless classic of Telugu Cinema. Initially released in 2014, Manam completes its 10th anniversary on May 23rd this year.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary, the makers of the movie Annapurna studios have announced a re-release of the film on the same date this month. As part of the promotional activities for the re-release, the film's lead actor Naga Chaitanya, is actively promoting the movie by redoing the iconic Prema dialogue from the film.

The actor took it to Instagram and posted a video clip of reenacting this portion encouraging his fans and well-wishers to join in. Naga Chaitanya has invited his fans to recreate this memorable Prema dialogue as part of the promotional campaign for the re-release.

Manam: A Tribute to Legacy - The Akkineni Family Reunion!

Manam holds a special place in the hearts of cinephiles not only because of its unique story but also because it marks Akkineni Nageswara Rao's (ANR) last film in the career before his demise. Legendary actor ANR is the father of Nagarjuna and Grandfather of Naga Chaitanya.

The film stars the entire Akkineni family, including Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna and Nageswara Rao himself, a series that completes the family heritage. Naga Chaitanya's ex-wife Samantha played the heroine character of the film, adding to its significance for fans.

Known for its enduring plot, Manam revolves around themes of rebirth and love. The plot of the movie follows the journey of Radha and Krishna played by ANR and Nagarjuna and their son Bittu played by Naga Chaitanya. Samantha plays the character of Naga Chaitanya's wife in the film.

Upcoming projects of Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the movie titled Custody directed by Venkat Prabhu who is now busy with Thalapathy's Greatest Of All Time, right now and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. He also acted in a supernatural web series Dhootha directed by Manam director Vikram Kumar last year.

Chandoo Mondeti directed Thandel is his next movie. This big-scale action movie has Premam fame Sai Pallavi as the lead actress.

Here is the teaser of Thandel

Thandeli is scheduled for release this Christmas.

