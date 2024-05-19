Kiara Advani’s PIC with Richard Gere from Women in Cinema Gala Dinner at Cannes goes viral

On May 18, the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) hosted the Women in Cinema Gala in partnership with Vanity Fair Europe in Cannes. The day began with a panel discussion during the Variety Global Conversations, followed by a star-studded dinner. Representing India on this global platform was actress Kiara Advani.

While on Saturday, we saw Kiara’s look for her big day, today a picture of her alongside Hollywood veteran Richard Gere is going viral.

Kiara Advani poses with Richard Gere

For the gala dinner, the actress was seen wearing a custom pink and black Nedo & Nedret Taciroglu Couture gown with a bow on the back. She paired it with black lace gloves and a jaw-dropping yellow gold Serpenti necklace worth Rs 30 crores. Check out the viral picture where Kiara posed with Richard, here:-

More about Women in Cinema Gala

Other than Kiara and Richard, the panel hosted at the iconic Hotel Du Cap featured Egyptian actress and model Salma Abu Deif, Thai actress, model, and singer Sarocha Chankimha (also known as Freen), Saudi singer and actress Aseel Omran, French-Senegalese director Ramata Toulaye-Sy, and Saudi actress Adhwa Fahad.

Among the people invited as guests were The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare actress Eiza González, supermodel Naomi Campbell, actress Dorra Zarrouk, model Ikram Abdi, Minnie Driver, Alexa Chung, Rosie Huntington Whitley, Wallis Day, Lucas Bravo, Raya Abirashed and Uma Thurman among others.

If you are wondering about Red Sea Film Foundation’s role in the ongoing 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival then they are backing four projects this year - Norah, The Brink of Dreams, To A Land Unknow andAnimale which will be screening as part of the Un Certain Regard, Directors’ Fortnight and Critic’s Week programs at Cannes.

More about Kiara Advani’s work front

Kiara will be next seen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. After significant delays, the movie is currently eyeing a September release this year. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 alongside Ranveer Singh. Advani last featured in Satyaprem Ki Katha which was declared a hit at the box office.

