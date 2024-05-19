Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2024 looks; Anushka Sharma's priceless reaction to Virat Kohli's RCB qualifying for IPL playoffs

On the third Sunday of May 2024, we gathered all the big news that graced this weekend. The Bollywood industry buzzed with lots of entertaining news that are hard to miss.

A lot happened this week from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's stunning Cannes 2024 appearance to Anushka Sharma's priceless reaction to Virat Kohli's RCB qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's appearance at Cannes 2024 makes heads turn

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally walked the red carpet of the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. For the day one, she went in a black and white gown. Her outfit has a long train attached to it with golden metallic flowers sewn intricately. Her second-day look featured a custom Falguni and Shane Peacock gown, filled with drama and drag in the hues of blues and silvers.

2. Anushka Sharma's emotional reaction to RCB qualifying for IPL 2024 playoffs

Virat Kohli's IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore qualified for the playoffs at the ongoing tournament after a nail-biting match against Chennai Super Kings. Reacting to the big win, Anushka Sharma was seen rooting and cheering for her husband and his team with a broad smile.

3. Official statement from Bishnoi Community for Salman Khan

The President of the All India Bishnoi Society, Devendra Budiya, shared an official statement while replying to Somy Ali and added that they are ready to consider forgiveness only if Salman Khan himself apologizes regarding the black duck poaching case. He said, as per IANS, "If Salman himself apologizes, the Bishnoi society will consider the apology. The mistake was not made by Somy Ali, but it was committed by Salman.”

4. Taha Shah Badussha makes Cannes debut

Heeramandi fame Taha Shah Badussha made his debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. During the festival, the actor reflected on the challenges he faced in getting roles, referring to it as the "circle of life."

He told Brut India, "I remember about 10 years ago, I chased him out of a hotel. He was about to get in his car, and I was like, 'Sir, please, please, I just want to work with you. Give me, just give me one chance.' And he just looked at me and sat in his car."

5. Chandu Champion’s trailer released

After a long, Kartik Aaryan finally impressed his fans with the trailer of his upcoming sports film Chandu Champion. The trailer of the film took the audience on a spectacular cinematic ride, making them excited to watch the movie in theatres on June 14, 2024.

6. B-town celebrities attend the last rites of producer Ritesh Sidhwani's mother

On May 17, the mother of filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani passed away. B-town friends of Ritesh attended the last rites that took place today, May 18. Among the many celebs were Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Zoya Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Shankar Mahadevan, and Ehsaan Noorani.

7. Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody were holidaying together in mountains?

On April 16, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared two pictures from her mountain vacation. On the other hand, Sonika Mody, the sister of Shraddha's rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody, dropped a picture of her brother with the same mountain background. This led fans to speculate that the two pictures are from the same place and they vacationed together in the mountains.

