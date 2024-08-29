Kim Woo Bin and Kim Sung Kyun join forces to catch heinous criminal on the run in Officer Black Belt trailer; Watch

Kim Woo Bin, the beloved South Korean actor who was last seen in Black Knight is returning with a new action comedy movie Officer Black Belt with Kim Sung Kyun. Ahead of its premiere on the OTT giant, Officer Black Belt has unveiled its main trailer highlighting Kim Woo Bin and Kim Sung Kyun forming an invincible duo to fight crime.

On August 29, 2024, Netflix revealed the main trailer of Kim Woo Bin’s upcoming action comedy film Officer Black Belt set to release next month.

The trailer takes viewers on an invigorating ride of Kim Woo Bin’s character Lee Jung Do’s various adventures after he becomes a martial arts officer working with the probation officer Kim Sun Min played by Kim Sung Kyun.

Officer Black Belt’s trailer begins with Kim Woo Bin’s Lee Jung Do saying that a few days ago he did not even know what an electronic ankle tag was and remembers how he saved an officer by fighting a criminal trying to run.

He is soon made a martial arts officer, and Kim Sung Kyun’s Kim Sun Min tells him that his job will be to catch serious criminals who have similar tags. Soon with time, Lee Jung Do’s talent begins to show and he catches criminals with Kim Sun Min.

Things take a turn for the worse when a heinous criminal who after serving 20 years for child assault gets released. Lee Jung Do and Kim Sun Min plan to tail him but he is an evil man who is not easy to catch.

Lee Jung Do is shown fighting vigorously with the criminal and not baking down in several breathless action scenes raising anticipation for the movie.

Watch Officer Black Belt’s trailer here:

Meanwhile, Kim Woo Bin is currently also shooting for his highly anticipated K-drama All The Love You Wish For with Bae Suzy. Kim Woo Bin is a famous South Korean actor who is known for his varied roles across movies and K-dramas.

He is best known for K-dramas The Heirs, Uncontrollably Fond, Our Blues, School 2013, Black Knight, and movies Alienoid, Alienoid: Return to the Future and Master.

