Kim Woo Bin and Kim Sung Kyun work together tirelessly for safety of citizens in new stills of upcoming film Officer Black Belt

Upcoming action-comedy film Officer Black Belt has dropped a fresh batch of exciting stills featuring Kim Woo Bin and Kim Sung Kyun! The film centers on Lee Jung Do (Kim Woo Bin), a martial arts expert with nine dans (which means ranks) in taekwondo, kendo, and judo. He teams up with probation officer Kim Seon Min (Kim Sung Kyun) to prevent crimes by closely monitoring individuals wearing electronic anklets around the clock.

Martial arts officers are responsible for monitoring individuals on probation who wear electronic anklets due to a high risk of reoffending, ensuring public safety by preventing crimes. They work in tandem with probation officers and also handle any threats that arise, helping to protect their partners and subdue criminals as needed.

Kim Woo Bin’s character, Lee Jung Do, is a kind-hearted young man who helps out at his father’s restaurant and can’t ignore those in need. Although he’s an easygoing guy who enjoys games and drinks with friends, he’s also a martial arts prodigy with a third-degree black belt in taekwondo, kendo, and judo, totaling nine dans. His journey begins when he unexpectedly saves a martial arts officer from an attack by a criminal with an electronic anklet and is then recruited to fill in for the officer for five weeks.

Kim Sung Kyun’s character, Kim Seon Min, is a probation officer dedicated to managing violent criminals with electronic anklets, driven by a desire to make a positive impact on society. He quickly recognizes Jung Do’s exceptional skills and instincts and encourages him to become a martial arts officer.

The newly released stills highlight the depth of their characters as they work diligently behind the scenes to keep citizens safe. In one set of images, Lee Jung Do is depicted fully engaged in various martial arts, his face beaming with pure enjoyment. His lively energy and passion for sports are evident, showcasing his thrill-seeking personality.

In contrast, Kim Seon Min is shown as a dedicated probation officer devoted to enhancing public safety. While he is warm and kind-hearted, he becomes intensely serious and focused when it comes to his work. Seeing Lee Jung Do’s potential, he invites him to join as a martial arts officer, responsible for monitoring individuals on probation who are required to wear electronic anklets.

Together, they become a powerful team of unseen heroes, quietly safeguarding citizens through their constant surveillance. Other stills suggest their effortless teamwork, whether they’re chasing down suspects or sharing a meal and a laugh. Their tireless efforts, even in dark alleys and with the help of drones, underscore their dedication to protecting everyday lives by any means necessary.

Finally, a still featuring Lee Jung Do’s intense focus while investigating cases and apprehending criminals hints at an intriguing character arc. It suggests a transition from a thrill-seeker driven by excitement to someone who discovers greater purpose and fulfillment in safeguarding others’ well-being. Officer Black Belt will premiere on September 13 on Netflix.

