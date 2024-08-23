Shin Min Ah reveals how she takes Lovestagram photos with long-time boyfriend Kim Woo Bin; Watch

Shin Min Ah recently explained why she waits to post her Lovestagrams (couple’s Instagram) during an appearance on a popular YouTube show. The actress made this rare public appearance to promote her upcoming K-drama, No Gain No Love, in which she stars as the female lead alongside Kim Young Dae.

During the show, Shin Min Ah was asked about her approach to posting photos on Instagram. She explained that timing is crucial to avoid distracting her viewers. She mentioned that she usually takes photos during project shoots or outings but often delays posting them. "If I take a photo with someone, I typically wait a week before sharing it to avoid being a distraction to that person, or I might post all the pictures at once," the actress said.

Shin Min Ah’s explanation may shed light on why she and her boyfriend, Kim Woo Bin (whom she doesn’t name directly), post photos at different times. Recently, Shin Min Ah shared images from her travels in Japan on Instagram, while Kim Woo Bin posted his own Japan photos a week later. This timing led to speculation that the couple had been in the country together.

Watch the episode below-

Advertisement

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin have been in a relationship for several years. Although they didn't share on-screen moments in the hit drama Our Blues, where they both starred, they often publicly show their affection and support for each other. Despite being together for eight years, the couple continues to demonstrate their love and commitment. They officially confirmed their relationship in 2015.

Shin Min Ah's upcoming K-drama No Gain No Love is penned by writer Kim Hye Young, known for Her Private Life. This romantic comedy follows Son Hae Young (Shin Min Ah), a woman who pretends to be married to avoid any losses, and Kim Ji Wook (Kim Young Dae), a man who agrees to be her fake husband to prevent causing any harm.

Shin Min Ah will play Son Hae Young, a woman who despises losing in any situation, whether it's in her personal life, relationships, or work. Known for her quick calculation skills, Hae Young evaluates profit and loss in every aspect of her life. When she faces the risk of missing out on a promotion at her company, she devises a plan for a fake marriage. Throughout her career, Shin Min Ah has captivated audiences with her versatility and unique charm across various genres, making viewers eager to see her in this new rom-com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shin Min Ah gets awkward asking Kim Young Dae to be her last-minute fake bridegroom in new No Gain No Love teaser; Watch