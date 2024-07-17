Kim Woo Bin thanks fans for showering him with love on birthday, says will ‘cherish for long time’; see PICS

Kim Woo Bin, the famed South Korean actor who amazed fans with his role in the movie Alienoid: Return to the Future celebrated his 34th birthday yesterday July 16, 2024.

Today, the actor took to his Instagram and posted a series of adorable birthday photos expressing gratitude to his fans for showering him with immense love on his special day.

Kim Woo Bin expresses thanks to fans for showering immense love, says will ‘cherish it for long time’

On July 17, 2024, a day after his birthday, Kim Woo Bin took to his Instagram to express his heartfelt thanks to his beloved fans. The actor thanked his fans for showering him with unlimited love and support, sending a birthday food truck to him on the sets of All the Love You Wish for.

The Black Knight actor captioned his birthday photos post on Instagram with a heartfelt note to his fans saying, “I received an extra celebration”, he thanked his fans and added that he would remember this memory and will “cherish for a long time”.

See Kim Woo Bin’s birthday post expressing his heartfelt thanks to his fans here:

Know Kim Woo Bin

Kim Woo Bin is one of the most loved and popular South Korean actors. He began his career as a runway model and debuted in 2009 while creating a big name for himself in the modeling industry. It is interesting to note Ahn Bo Hyun revealed he followed in bestie Kim Woo Bin's footsteps to become an actor as well.

Kim Woo Bin was subsequently taken by acting and he pursued his acting career then, while marking his acting debut with the mystery K-drama White Christmas and the fantasy comedy Vampire Idol in 2011.

Kim Woo Bin had a breakthrough with his roles in the teen K-drama School 2013 and the highly popular The Heirs. His role as Choi Young Do brought him immense fame not only in South Korea but internationally as well, The Heirs remains one of the highest-rated dramas.

Kim Woo Bin is best known for the movies Alienoid, Alienoid: Return to the Future, and Master. He is also well known for K-dramas Our Blues, Uncontrollably Fond, and Black Knight.

