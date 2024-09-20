Kwon Eun Bin and Lovelyz’s Jeong Yein CONFIRMED to star in webtoon-based K-drama Mosquito’s Mouth

Kwon Eun Bin, the actress who was recently seen in the teen K-drama Hierarchy has bagged a new lead role for her return to the K-drama scene. Kwon Eun Bin will be coming together with Lovelyz’s Jeong Yein will be leading a new webtoon-based K-drama Mosquito Mouth.

On September 20, 2024, the South Korean media outlet MK Sports reported that Kwon Eun Bin along with Lovelyz member Jeong Yein have been confirmed to lead an upcoming sci-fi mystery thriller K-drama. The webtoon-based K-drama is titled Mosquito’s Mouth (a literal translation of the Korean title which is subject to change).

Mosquito’s Mouth will be the first season of an anthology Mystic K-drama series based on the popular webtoon Shinsang Mystery Theater. It follows the story of characters who gain extraordinary powers in inexplicable supernatural events which gives them the added power to realize their own desires.

In the drama, Kwon Eun Bin will be seen portraying the character of Jun Joo Ri, a popular beauty influencer with over 900,000 followers. She has been maintaining her beauty since childhood and is Kang So Hee’s best friend. But soon their friendship changes and they go against each other due to an incident.

Playing the role of Kang So Hee will be Jeong Yein. She is a shy, innocent college student who is a huge fan of dating reality shows and finds solace through them. She is a sweet tooth and cakes are a source of happiness for her along with dating shows.

Advertisement

Her life takes a 360-degree turn when she receives a “mosquito mouth” from an unknown strange woman who gives her a perfect appearance and reputation.

Mosquito Mouth is set to premiere next year through some OTT platform which has not been finalized yet.

Kwon Eun Bin is a popular K-pop singer who debuted with the girl group CLC and is a popular actress. She made her acting debut with the K-drama Bad Papa in 2018. She is best known for her K-dramas At a Distance, Spring Is Green, Dear.M, and Duty After School. She was last seen playing the role of Gil Ye Ji in Hierarchy.

ALSO READ: Han So Hee and Han Hae In go through rollercoaster of emotions in upcoming LGBTQ film Heavy Snow stills; See PICS