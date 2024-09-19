Han So Hee and Han Hae In go through rollercoaster of emotions in upcoming LGBTQ film Heavy Snow stills; See PICS

Han So Hee, the popular actress who has been captivating audiences with her roles in K-dramas, will soon be seen leading her first ever film, Heavy Snow with Han Hae In. Heavy Snow, an LGBTQ movie, has unveiled a new set of stills glimpsing the rollercoaster of emotions that Han So Hee and Han Hae In’s characters go through in the film.

On September 19, 2024, Heavy Snow’s new stills glimpse the unbreakable bond that connects Han So Hee’s Seol and Han Hae In’s Su An.

In the first still, we see the duo lying on the snow while Seol breaks into tears and Su An looks at her with shock. The overpowering emotions flowing through the stills raise the anticipation for what the film holds.

The following single stills of Han So Hee as Seol and Han Hae In as Su An put their acting careers into perspective as both of their looks change with every new photo. While their expression holds a certain kind of sadness piquing interest.

Another couple still shows them sitting by a bonfire as Su An keenly observes and listens to what Seol says; in another one we see them driving away together.

In the still where Han So Hee and Han Hae In sit in a cozy cafe laden with fairy lights giving the vibe of Christmas, we see a change in their feelings for each other. The last two stills bring the overarching theme of winter to the front and become a great symbol at work in their love story.

See the new stills of Han So Hee and Han Hae In’s Heavy Snow here:

Heavy Snow premiered at the Jeonju International Film Festival in South Korea and is set to hit theaters in October. The film tells the moving story of two girls, a top star Seol and Su An, an aspiring actress, who cross paths once again after getting separated years and finally face their feelings towards each other.

In other news, Han So Hee is set to reprise her lead role as Yoon Chae Ok in Gyeongseong Creature 2 alongside Park Seo Joon, which is set to premiere on September 27.

