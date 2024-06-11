Lee Won Jung has been enjoying his newfound fame ever since his appearance in the latest South Korean web series titled Hierarchy. The actor played a significant role in the series, which has caught the public’s eye. Not just because of his handsome looks, but the actor’s compelling performance has also swept the audience off their feet.

During the show’s promotional activities, the entire cast went on various shows where they shared several tidbits about themselves. However, Lee Won Jung's splendid revelation surprised everyone. Although it has always been his dream to become an actor, he was also approached by companies to become a K-pop idol, but he rejected all the offers.

Lee Won Jung reveals HYBE tried to recruit him several times

The entire cast of Hierarchy, including Lee Won Jung, appeared on the popular chat show Knowing Bros. In the episode, the actor revealed that one of the major K-pop companies had approached him to recruit him into their company. When asked to reveal the name, he said that the company was HYBE, home to several popular K-pop groups such as BTS, SEVENTEEN, TXT, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, ILLIT, and more.

The actor added that the company called him over 7-8 times and tried to convince him to join them. However, he was focused on becoming an actor and asked the company if they managed actors as well. Since they only produced K-pop idols, he refused to meet with them and continued pursuing his path in acting.

Advertisement

More about Lee Won Jung

Born in 2001 in San Francisco, California, Lee Won Jung started his career as an actor with the K-drama Class of Lies in 2019. He went on to appear in renowned shows such as Live On, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Brain Works, and more. Moreover, the artist won the Best New Actor award at the KBS Drama Awards 2023 for his role in the K-drama My Perfect Stranger.

Hierarchy is a new Korean series that premiered on June 7, 2024, on the online streaming platform Netflix. Lee Won Jung plays the role of Lee Woo Jin, who is the second son of a powerful political family in the country. Initially, he appears to be a sweet boy with breathtaking visuals and good intentions. However, it is later revealed that he is more than meets the eye and carries some deep dark secrets.

Hierarchry's plot, cast and more

Apart from Lee Won Jun, the rest of the cast includes Lee Chae Min in the lead role alongside Roh Jeong Eui, Kim Jae Won, Ji Hye Won, Kim Tae Jung, Pyo Young Seo, Kwon Eun Bin, Seo Bum June, Lee Min Goo and more.

Advertisement

The story closely revolves around a school called Jooshin High School, which was established by South Korea's top conglomerate, the Jooshin Group. However, it is not an ordinary school and the students who study there are chosen at birth.

ALSO READ: From Lovely Runner to Moving: Top 5 dramas to watch if you enjoyed Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee's The Atypical Family