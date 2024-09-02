Lovelyz announces 10th-anniversary concert Lovelyz in Winterland 4 in November, marking group's reunion after four years

Amid the heightened anticipation about Lovelyz’ possible comeback, the group has announced a November concert. After 4 years, the members are set to reunite for the 4th installment of their iconic winter concert Lovelyz in Winterland. After their disbandment in 20221, the girl group’s upcoming activities are raising expectations about a comeback.

On September 2, Lovelyz, through their social media handles, announced their upcoming concert in November, celebrating the group’s 10th anniversary since their debut. The group has unveiled a new poster for the concert, showcasing a Christmas-y vibe. Although the dates, venues, and other details are yet to be disclosed, fans are eagerly looking forward to Lovelyz in Winterland 4.

Meanwhile, this will mark the group;’s first concert appearance and reunion in 4 years. Before disbanding in 2021, the group held their final concert Deep Forest in 2020.

Check out Lovelyz’ exciting announcement here:

Back in July 2021, Lovelyz’ disbandment rumors first emerged and in November of the same year, their agency Woollim Entertainment confirmed that the contracts had expired. It was revealed that all members except Lee Soo Jung decided to part ways with the agency.

In August 2024, the group created quite the buzz after a few of the members were spotted hanging out with Woollim Entertainment’s CEO Lee Joong Yeop, and director Lee Hoon Seok. Since then speculations arose about their possible comeback.

Shortly after, many reports surfaced suggesting that the group will release a new song in November on the occasion of their 10th debut anniversary. Moreover, during their recent appearance on MBC’s How Do You Play, the members expressed their desire to make a comeback. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, fans are excited about the possibility following the concert announcement.

Formed by Woolim Entertainment, Lovelyz was a popular South Korean girl group with eight members - Baby Soul, Jiae, Jisoo, Mijoo, Kei, Jin, Sujeong and Yein. On November 17, 2014, the group made their debut with their first full-length album Girls’ Invasion, and its title track Candy Jelly Love.

Since then they have become the hitmakers behind Hi~, Destiny, Ah-Choo, Now, We, and more.

