Late K-pop soloist Park Bo Ram’s agency gives update on singer's autopsy results; says ‘no signs of suicide’

Trigger Warning: The following article mentions death.

Park Bo Ram, the singer who gave the world the hit song Beautiful, passed away a few days back and the news was quite shocking. The young singer was at the peak of her singing career and was reportedly working on new music. The news of her untimely demise shook the entire industry.

Park Bo Ram was confirmed as dead on the night of April 11. Since the news hit the world, many people on social media platforms, in a fit of suspicion and trends, shared false posts surrounding the late singer’s death. Yesterday, Park Bo Ram’s agency spoke on the matter and threatened legal actions against the practitioners. In new developments, the agency has thrown some light on the cause of death of the late soloist.

Late Park Bo Ram’s agency throws light on her cause of death; says ‘no signs of suicide’

On April 15, four days after Park Bo Ram’s death, her agency XANADU Entertainment released a statement regarding her cause of death. An autopsy of the late South Korean singer took place and the results have been shared by XANADU Entertainment.

In the statement, XANADU Entertainment said an autopsy was performed today morning to confirm the reasons for the death of Park Bo Ram. In the results, it has been revealed that there were no signs of suicide or homicide. The detailed results will be told to the bereaved family.

The agency further agency asked everyone to understand the pain of the bereaved and refrain from circulating any false rumors so that the late singer’s family could peacefully bid her goodbye. Additionally, it would be appreciated if people could pray for the late Park Bo Ram, who was always passionate about music, in hopes that she could rest in peace.

Know about Park Bo Ram’s final rites

Further in the statement Park Bo Ram’s agency informed about the funeral of the singer. The funeral will take place in room 21 of the Asan Medical Center Funeral Home from 3 PM KST today. The procession will be held on April 17, and the site for burial is Seoul Memorial Park.

May Park Bo Ram’s soul rest in peace. We further send our deepest condolences to her family and friends in this testing time.