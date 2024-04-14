Park Bo Ram's agency threatens legal action against fake news and malicious rumors surrounding her death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Singer Park Bo Ram was declared dead on the night of April 11. On April 12, her agency confirmed that the singer had passed away. The police stated that the cause of death is under investigation and they have asked the National Forensic Service for an autopsy. Park Bo Ram was known for her 2014 track Beautiful featuring Zico. It won her the Artist of the Year at the Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards. She was also nominated for Best New Artist at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, Golden Disk Awards, and Melon Music Awards.

Park Bo Ram's agency warns legal action against malicious rumors

Park Bo Ram's agency XANADU Entertainment threatened legal action against malicious rumors and fake news surrounding the singer's death. They stated that currently, malicious posts and baseless rumors surrounding the late Park Bo Ram are being spread on the internet. The agency said that since her debut, the singer has been troubled by fake news and even now after her death, rumors surrounding her are acts of defamation and are akin to killing the deceased twice.

They continued and added that the company, relatives, and acquaintances are suffering great mental shock and pain due to this. The label requested that all false and speculative videos and posts be taken down, or else they would take strong civil and criminal measures, and after the funeral proceedings.

More about Park Bo Ram

In 2010, before Park Bo Ram marked her debut, she took part in Super Star K2 and finished in the 8th position. After training for four years, she finally debuted in August 2014 with the song Beautiful featuring Zico.

In December 2017, Park Bo Ram and singer and actor Seo In Guk were confirmed to be dating. They revealed that they had been seeing each other since 2015. In May 2018, they were reported to have split up.

Park Bo Ram is known for singing many soundtracks for K-dramas. Some of her hits include Destiny, Like a Dream, Hyehwadong(or Sangmundong), and more.

