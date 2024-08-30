Lee Jae Wook CONFIRMS The Seasons - Zico’s Artist season 5 appearance with mesmerizing singing clip; watch

Lee Jae Wook, the famous South Korean actor who is set to hold his first fan concert in Seoul next month has been confirmed to appear as a guest on the famous talk show The Seasons- Zico’s Artist. In the new trailer unveiled Lee Jae Wook can be seen flaunting mesmerizing singing skills.

On August 30, 2024, Lee Jae Wook confirmed his appearance on the famous music night talk show The Seasons - Zico’s Artist season 5.

Lee Jae Wook’s episode of The Seasons - Zico’s Artist will be out today August 30, 2024, at 10 PM KST (6:30 AM IST). The excitement is heightened at the moment as Lee Jae Wook has teased mesmerizing singing skills in a teaser of the show.

Lee Jae Wook in The Seasons - Zico’s Artist sneak peek can be seen flaunting his bewitching vocals as he sings a song.

Watch Lee Jae Wook’s episode sneak peek here:

According to the report by Kyung Hyang, Lee Jae Wook will be seen performing a number of songs spreading over different genres on the show tonight. The anticipation has been high since the audience went wild over the Alchemy of Souls actor gracing the stage with his presence and vocals.

Furthermore, Lee Jae Wook’s chemistry with the host Zico is also raising excitement.

In other news, Lee Jae Wook recently hosted his fan meeting log in in Japan on August 25 and showed off his singing abilities there as well and created unforgettable memories with his fans.

Additionally, Lee Jae Wook is set to host his first-ever fan concert 2024 LEE JAE WOOK FAN CONCERT IN SEOUL log in on September 28, 2024, at Myeonghwa Live Hall in Seoul, South Korea. The actor is scheduled to sing 10 songs at the fan concert that day. Moreover, according to reports, Lee Jae Wook himself participated in directing, planning, and choosing a setlist for the fan concert further raising excitement.

Lee Jae Wook is a popular South Korean actor who marked his acting debut in the hit K-drama Memories of the Alhambra. He is further famous for the K-dramas Alchemy of Souls 1 and 2, Extraordinary You, and The Impossible Heir.

