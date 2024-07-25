The Seasons: Artist with ZICO plans to wrap up after 5 months with final episode airing in early September; Details

KBS2’s late-night music talk show The Seasons, featuring Zico as host, is set to bid farewell. Premiering in April, this fifth season of the show will conclude with its final episode airing in early September.

On July 25, KBS2’s late-night music talk show The Seasons officially announced that its latest installment, The Seasons: Artist with ZICO, will be concluding its run in early September. This marks the end of the show’s fifth season, which began in April and has featured ZICO as its charismatic host.

The Seasons, known for its rotating lineup of musician hosts, has been a staple of late-night Korean television since February of last year. Previous seasons included Jay Park’s Drive, Choi Jung Hoon’s Night Park, AKMU’s Long Day Long Night, and Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet, each bringing a unique flavor and musical perspective to the program.

ZICO, celebrated for his musical versatility and charismatic presence, has infused this season with his signature style, engaging both fans and guests in deep musical conversations and live performances. As Artist with ZICO wraps up, viewers can look forward to the final episodes, promising a memorable send-off for this season's creative journey. The show’s ability to blend music with candid dialogue has continued to captivate audiences, making its final episodes a highly anticipated event.

More about ZICO’s latest activities

Zico, the South Korean rap icon and multi-talented artist, continues to enthrall fans with his impressive musical career. Born Woo Ji Ho on September 14, 1992, he debuted as Block B's leader in 2011 and quickly established himself as a force in Korean hip hop. Renowned for his innovative style, ZICO has effortlessly bridged underground and mainstream music.

His latest single, SPOT! featuring BLACKPINK’s Jennie has soared to new heights, claiming the top spot on the U.S. Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart and making a notable entrance on the Billboard Global charts. Released on April 26, 2024, this track highlights his continued evolution as an artist. Meanwhile, his ongoing ventures, including his role as a mentor and his label KOZ Entertainment's latest talent, BOYNEXTDOOR, solidify his position as a pivotal figure in K-pop and hip-hop.

