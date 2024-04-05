Lee Jong Won joins talks to lead rom-com In the Name of Alcohol alongside Kim Sejeong

In the Name of Alcohol is a much-awaited romance comedy which tells the story of an alcohol seller and a person who brews beer locally. Lee Jong Won is in talks to join the project. His agency responded to the reports of being cast for the drama. Kim Sejeong was also reported to be a candidate for the drama. Here are the details.

Lee Jong Won in talks to be cast in In the Name of Alcohol along with Kim Sejeong

Recent reports suggest that Lee Jong Won was cast for the lead role in the upcoming drama In the Name of Alcohol. On April 5, Lee Jong Won's agency THEBLACKLABEL clarified that the actor has received a casting offer from the production team and is currently reviewing it. He has been offered the role of the main protagonist who is a man who brews beer locally. Earlier it was also reported that Kim Sejong will be taking on the role of the female protagonist who is an alcohol seller.

More about In the Name of Alcohol

In the Name of Alcohol is a romance comedy and will be directed by Park Seon Ho who is also known for hits like Business Proposal, Wok of Love, Suspicious Partner and more. If Kim Sejong does take on the main role in the drama, this would be the second time the director and actor will work together after the 2022 hit drama Business Proposal.

In the Name of Alcohol tells the story of a woman who is a salesperson in a liquor company who tries to save the business in times of crisis. She comes across a man who is a local brewer and brews beer.

Lee Jong Won is known for his roles in Knight Flower, The Golden Spoon, Hospital Playlist and more. Kim Sejeong has worked in various popular dramas like Business Proposal, The Uncanny Counter and School 2017.

