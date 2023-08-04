The Golden Spoon star Lee Jong Won in talks to join Shin Min Ah for romance drama Because I Want No Loss

The Golden Spoon actor Lee Jong Won who showed his ability to deliver amazing acting skills is in talks to join Shin Min Ah for the new acting project. The actor is offered a role for an upcoming K-drama called Because I Want No Loss alongside Hometown Cha Cha Cha star as the main character. Here is what the agency of the actor has to say about it.

Lee Jong Won to star along with Shin Min Ah

On August 4, It was reported that the Hospital Playlist actor may appear in a romantic comedy K-drama with the Our Blues star. Echo Global Group, the agency of the actor responded by saying, "It is correct that Lee Jong Won received the offer for Because I Want No Loss, We are currently reviewing it". The Ghostdrella actor will play the role of the male lead Kim Ji Wook who is known to be a sincere person. Kim Ji Wook is dubbed as a citizen police officer as he works part-time at a convenience store during the night. Shin Min Ah is also said to play the female lead character Son Hae Young. It is yet to see if the two will appear in Because I Want No Loss together.

About Because I Want No Loss

This romantic comedy K-drama is a story about a woman who does not wish to lose any money and a man who is trying to avoid causing harm to the female lead. Kim Ji Wook married Son Hae Young so that she can achieve her goal while the relationship they hold is all fake. It is expected that this K-drama will be filled with anecdotes of hilarious moments and blooming romance between contrasting characters.

About Lee Jong Won

Lee Jong Won is a South Korean model and actor. He debuted in the K-drama web series called Pack to the Future in 2018 and since then appeared in K-dramas s like My Unfamiliar Family, The Spies Who Love, Hospital Playlist 2, and many more. He received the Best New Actor Award for his acting in The Golden Spoon at the MBC Drama Awards in 2022. He is currently preparing for his upcoming drama Flower's That Bloom at Night against actress Honey Lee.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: My Lovely Liar's Kim So Hyun to join Park Bo Gum for upcoming drama Good Boy? Actor's agency responds