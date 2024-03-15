Kim Sejeong to reunite with Business Proposal director for rom-com In The Name of Liquor; Report

Kim Sejeong, the popular South Korean actress and singer might be returning with a brand new romantic comedy K-drama. She is known for her charming visuals and acting. The actress garnered worldwide popularity with her last rom-com Business Proposal where she played Shin Ha Ri. According to the latest reports, the actress might work again with Business Proposal’s director in this drama, tentatively titled In The Name of Liquor.

Kim Sejeong to reunite with Business Proposal director in rom-com drama In The Name of Liquor

Kim Sejeong might be reuniting with Park Seon Ho with whom she also worked in her previous rom-com Business Proposal. The actress is said to play the lead in ENA’s upcoming rom-com drama In The Name of Liquor (the title is subject to change).

In The Name of Liquor is a romantic comedy K-drama that follows the story of a woman who is a liquor company’s saleswoman and the male lead is a local beer producer. Kim Sejeong who is in talks of playing the lead liquor saleswoman is trying to save the sales office where she works as they face a crisis. Kim Sejeong has previously worked with Park Seon Ho in the megahit K-drama Business Proposal, alongside Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Min Kyu, and Seol In Ah. Best friends Shin Ha Ri and Jin Young Seo weave a web where Shin Ha Ri disguises as her best friend to get her out of an arranged marriage proposal with big-shot businessman Kang Tae Moo. But the plan goes awry and leads to fun and romance-filled incidents that bring Kang Tae Moo and Shin Ha Ri closer.

More about Kim Sejeong

Kim Sejeong debuted as a K-pop idol with girl group I.O.I in 2016, but the group disbanded the next year. Her first major acting role was in the drama School 2017 followed by her lead role in the drama I Wanna Hear Your Song. Kim Sejeong has sung OSTs for popular K-dramas like Crash Landing on You and Record of Youth. The actress 2020 starred in the South Korean series The Uncanny Counter, its second season was released on July 29, 2023. In addition to this role, she gained worldwide recognition with Business Proposal. Kim Sejeong released her first studio album Door on September 4, 2023.

