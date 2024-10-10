Lee Jung Jae reveals Gong Yoo had to 'slap him hard' for realistic Squid Game scene; talks about his ddakji skills

Lee Jung Jae, the star of the popular series Squid Game has shared many instances of the show ahead of the second season’s premiere. The actor revealed that Gong Yoo slapped him hard during the scene where he played ddakji to win money. Moreover, Lee Jung Jae also shared that Gong Yoo was extremely good at the game.

On October 10, 2024, Netflix released an interview clip featuring Lee Jung Jae, where he shared behind-the-scenes moments from Squid Game. While discussing the filming of the iconic ddakji scene—where his character had the chance to win money—the actor revealed that he asked Gong Yoo to slap him to meet the director's expectations. As a result, he endured multiple real slaps to capture the perfect take and satisfy the director's vision.

In addition to this, the director requested Lee Jung Jae to channel the excitement of a soccer player celebrating a goal after winning the game against Gong Yoo. The actor also encouraged fans to rewatch the first season of Squid Game before the new season's release to fully immerse themselves in the story.

Squid Game season 2 is set to premiere on December 26, 2024, and the story will pick up where it left off in the previous season. Seong Gi Hun abandons his plans to move to the U.S. to reunite with his daughter and instead decides to expose the organization responsible for conducting the games.

Lee Jung Jae will once again step into the shoes of Seong Gi Hun; Lee Byung Hun is set to make a return as the enigmatic Front Man, and Wi Ha Jun will reprise his role as Hwang Jun Ho. Additionally, Gong Yoo will return as the recruiter, bringing his charismatic presence to the forefront as the story unfolds.

The new cast list of the show includes Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Yong, Park Sung Hoon, Jo Yuri, Yang Dong Geun, Lee David, Lee Jin Wook, T.O.P., and more.

