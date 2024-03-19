True Beauty’s Moon Ga Young to make cameo in Lee Jun Ho, Kim Hye Jun’s new webtoon-based drama Cashero; Report

Moon Ga Young is known for her stellar performance in the 2020 tvN drama True Beauty, which surged her popularity to the global level. In an updated news, the actress is making her comeback to the K-drama world with another webtoon-based drama.

Moon Ga Young reported to make special appearance in upcoming drama Cashero

On March 19, a popular South Korean media outlet reported that Moon Ga Young will reportedly make a special appearance in the upcoming Netflix drama Cashero. Though her character details haven’t been revealed yet, it is known that her role will add much depth to the innovative plot of this upcoming drama.

Cashero, based on a popular webtoon of the same name, will unfold an insightful story of superheroes who go to extreme lengths to protect the lives of ordinary people.

This drama boasts its refreshing cast lineup with an extraordinary talent influx including King The Land (2023) actor Lee Jun Ho as the main character and A Shop for Killers (2024) actress Kim Hye Jun as the female lead.

Lee Jun Ho is confirmed to play a wealthy man who possesses unparalleled physical abilities and utilizes them to help and protect ordinary people.

On the other hand, Kim Hye Jun portrays his girlfriend with many talents and a keen sense of the world around her. Sweet Revenge actress Kim Hyang Gi has been also confirmed to take on the role of Kang Sang Ahn, a character who holds an important key to unraveling the narrative.

Moreover, Lee Chang Min, known for directing the Welcome to Waikiki series, will helm this upcoming Netflix drama. This will possibly be his second collaboration with actress Moon Ga Young, who previously made a cameo in season 2 of Welcome to Waikiki.

Anticipation runs high to witness Moon Ga Young’s on-screen connection with the other cast members in Cashero.

More about Moon Ga Young

Meanwhile, having debuted as a child actress, Moon Ga Young rose to prominence with her immaculate performances in many hit dramas, both as leading and supporting characters.

She is best known for webtoon-based drama True Beauty (2020), Tempted (2018), Fine Me in Your Memory (2020), Link: Eat, Love, Kill (2022), The Interest of Love (2022), Delightfully Deciteful (2023), Shooting Stars (2022), and more popular K-dramas.

The actress also recently debuted as an author with her first prose collection PATA, cementing her prominence as an all-rounder star.

