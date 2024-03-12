Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Soon starrer K-drama series, released in January 2024, might be getting a sequel after all. A Shop For Killers was very well received by the viewers, and the fans have been asking for a new season ever since the finale. Currently, the production team is in talks, and the show has a good chance of returning for another season.

A Shop For Killers is in talks for Season 2

On March 12, 2024, Disney+ held a press conference where they discussed the upcoming lineup of shows for 2024. During the event, the local content in charge, Shin Ah Reum, revealed that A Shop of Killers was a massive success. The series received huge viewership on the platform in South Korea, which has opened the door for many other creators to produce shows. Moreover, she also confirmed that, due to the show’s enormous popularity, they are holding serious discussions about creating another season.

A Shop For Killers plot and cast

A Shop For Killers is based on a novel titled The Killer's Shopping Mall, written by Kang Ji-young. Lee Kwon co-directed, co-wrote, and co-created the show alongside other talented people. Starring Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Soon in the lead roles, the story follows a girl who lost her parents at a young age. She grew up with her uncle, who ran a suspicious online shop. However, her uncle unexpectedly passed away, and now she is responsible for continuing the legacy left behind.

The cast ensemble also includes Seo Hyun Woo, Park Ji Bin, Geum Hae Na, Jo Han Sun, and more. With a total of 8 episodes, the show premiered on January 17, 2024, and its finale episode ran on February 7, 2024. It premiered every Wednesday on the Disney+ streaming platform. The show gained a lot of popularity among K-drama fans, mostly due to the fresh storyline and interesting characters.

Kim Hye Joon is currently filming for a new K-drama titled Cashero alongside King The Land’s Lee Jun Ho. The show is based on a superhero who gains power with more cash he possesses. Additionally, Lee Dong Wook is also in talks about new projects; however, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.