Happy Lee Junho Day: From Chief Kim to The Red Sleeve; a look back at 2PM member's atypical roles

As 2PM's Lee Junho marks his 34th birthday on January 25, let's dive into the top 6 distinctive roles he's portrayed. From the quirky Chief Kim to the historical drama The Red Sleeve, explore the atypical characters that have defined the versatile talent known for his role in King: The Land.

Lee Junho celebrates turning 34

Lee Junho, mononymously known as Junho, stands as a multifaceted talent in the South Korean entertainment industry. Born on January 25, 1990, he rose to fame as a member of the popular boy band 2PM, captivating audiences with his charismatic presence both on stage and on screen.

Before his debut with 2PM, Junho gained public attention by winning the reality competition Superstar Survival in 2006. This victory led him to sign with JYP Entertainment, where he embarked on his musical journey alongside future 2PM members Taecyeon and Chansung.

Beyond the stage and screen, Junho pursued education, participating in an undergraduate program at Howon University with fellow bandmates Chansung and Wooyoung. He furthered his academic pursuits by earning a master's degree in cinematography from Sejong University.

In 2012, Junho became an honorary ambassador for the 24 Hour Famine Program hosted by World Vision, showcasing his commitment to philanthropy. His diverse talents were on display in MBC's God of Victory, where he and the 2PM members engaged in entertaining challenges against Shinhwa, highlighting Junho's playful and competitive spirit.

Despite facing challenges such as a severe shoulder injury in 2010, which led to major surgery in 2012, Junho showcased resilience. He began his military service on May 30, 2019, as a public service worker due to the shoulder injury. Following his discharge on March 20, 2021, Junho continues to captivate audiences with his talents, leaving an indelible mark on the world of K-pop and acting.

Top 6 roles of Lee Junho that reflect his versatility

1. Cold Eyes

Lee Junho plays the character Detective Daramjwi, nicknamed Squirrel, in the South Korean action thriller film Cold Eyes. As a member of the surveillance team specializing in tracking down criminals, Junho's character adds depth to the narrative. His role showcases his versatility as an actor, contributing to the film's ensemble cast. Cold Eyes marks a notable point in Junho's acting career, as he demonstrates his ability to seamlessly fit into a suspenseful and high-stakes storyline alongside seasoned actors Sol Kyung Gu, Jung Woo Sung, and Han Hyo Joo.

2. Confession

In the 2019 South Korean television series Confession, Lee Junho takes on the pivotal role of Choi Do Hyun. As the main character, Junho's portrayal of Choi Do Hyun, a determined lawyer seeking justice for his wrongly accused father, showcases his nuanced acting skills. Throughout the series, Junho adeptly captures the emotional complexities of his character, drawing viewers into the gripping narrative. His compelling performance adds depth to the legal drama, contributing to the overall success of Confession as he navigates the challenges of unraveling a complex web of deceit to clear his father's name.

3. The Red Sleeve

In The Red Sleeve, Lee Junho delivers a compelling performance as Yi San, later known as King Jeongjo. Portraying the arrogant yet perfectionist grandson of King Yeongjo, Junho captures the emotional intricacies of a character haunted by the trauma of his father's death. As he strives to become a benevolent king, Junho navigates the complexities of duty and personal struggle. His portrayal adds depth to the royal character, contributing to the success of the South Korean television series that explores a fictionalized account of the lives of King Jeongjo and Royal Noble Consort Uibin Seong.

4. Chief Kim

In Chief Kim, Lee Junho takes on the role of Seo Yul, a character with a unique background as an ace prosecutor turned Director for Finance at TQ Group. Junho's portrayal of Seo Yul adds a layer of complexity to the character, navigating the transition from the legal field to the corporate world. His performance showcases versatility as he embodies the traits of a former prosecutor while engaging in the dynamic workplace environment of the television drama. Lee Junho's contribution to Chief Kim contributes to the success of the series, offering viewers a multifaceted and intriguing character.

5. Memory

Lee Junho took on a supporting role in the South Korean television series Memory. While Lee Sung Min, Kim Jisoo, and Park Jin Hee led the cast, Junho made a notable contribution to the drama. In Memory, he played a character self-named character, showcasing his acting abilities alongside seasoned actors. Although in a supporting capacity, Junho's presence added depth to the storyline, contributing to the emotional and poignant narrative of a man's struggle to preserve the precious values of life and family love as he grapples with fading memories.

6. Memories of the Sword

In Memories of the Sword, Lee Junho portrays the character Yull. As a master of the sword, Yull becomes entangled in the intricate plot of revenge and justice. His role adds a layer of complexity to the narrative, contributing to the tension and dynamic sword matches in the film. While Lee Byung Hun, Jeon Do Yeon, and Kim Go Eun lead the cast, Junho's performance as Yull showcases his versatility as an actor in the context of a martial arts period action film. His portrayal adds depth to the ensemble cast, enriching the storytelling of this epic tale.

