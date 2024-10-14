Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ha's Pachinko creator REVEALS if there are plans for season 3; talks about enjoying latest success

Pachinko is a South Korean series starring Kim Min Ha and Lee Min Ho in the lead roles. Season 2 of the series recently concluded, and Soo Hugh, the creator, has provided an update on the next part. The series follows the story of a generational Korean family's struggles amidst migration and cultural upheaval. Since its release, the show has managed to rank in the top 10 most-watched shows worldwide.

On October 11, 2024, Pachinko Season 2 aired its final episode, leaving viewers with major cliffhangers. In an interview with Line TV, the creator, Soo Hugh, was asked about the future of Season 3. She revealed that production for the new season has not started yet. She also mentioned that she had initially pitched the storyline for three seasons together to the production team.

Moreover, the creator added that the team is currently enjoying the success of the show's second season, and the future is out of her hands at the moment. The new season left fans curious as Noa begins a new journey at Waseda University, and the plot becomes more complex as it delves into the 1990s. Meanwhile, Solomon has to confront his past enemies, and Sunja faces difficult choices that will shape her future.

Pachinko is based on Min Jin Lee's novel of the same name. The story revolves around four generations of a Korean family experiencing the highs and lows of life. When Korea was still under Japan's rule, Sunja left her family and moved to Koreatown in Osaka, Japan.

The new season continues to adapt the remaining story from the novel, delving deeper into the complexities of the characters. In addition to Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ha, the cast ensemble includes Youn Yuh Jung, Jin Ha, Han Jun Woo, Jung Eun Chae, Kaho Minami, Noh Sang Hyun, Anna Sawai, and Jimmy Simpson.

Pachinko Season 2 premiered on August 23, 2024, and all episodes are available to stream on Apple TV+.

