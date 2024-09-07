Lee Young Ji has been announced as the new host for The Seasons succeeding Zico

Lee Young Ji has been announced to host the new season of The Seasons, which was previously done by Black B’s Zico. The South Korean late-night series showcases a particular artist in every season, where they conduct in-depth interviews, including live performances. They also invite guests to the program, encapsulating the essence of music.

Previously, the former season of the show was hosted by Zico, and on the last day of the season, it was announced that Lee Young Ji would be taking over.

Many celebrities came as guests on The Seasons: Artists with Zico, such as EXO’s D.O., Park Bo Gum, Jo Jung Suk, NCT’s Mark Lee, Johnny, and more. Lee Young Ji was also one of the guests of the show.

The first season featured Jay Park, which was called The Seasons: Jay Park's Drive. The title was derived from the artist’s single, which was released in 2023. The subsequent season was hosted by Jannabi’s Choi Jung Hoon, titled The Seasons: Choi Jung Hoon's Night Park, which was named after the band’s song, Summer II, released in 2021.

AKMU leads the next season of The Seasons: Long Day, Long Night with AKMU, which is named after the duo’s single Last Goodbye. The fourth was hosted by Lee Hyori and it was titled The Seasons: Lee Hyo-ri's Red Carpet, where the singer takes the audience through a glamorous night of music. The show gives an exclusive look at the music scene, that the general public does not often get the opportunity to experience.

The show appoints new hosts for every season, which provides the audience with a close-up of their musical journey through the years and makes many new memories. Each season’s title is given after the assigned host and based upon a particular work they have done in the past. The show is usually scheduled for 12 to 14 episodes.