Priyanka Chopra reveals struggles with rejection; recalls losing out on projects to actors with personal connections

Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood journey began with the 2003 film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. Starring alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, her outstanding performance garnered critical acclaim. She followed this success with hits like Aitraaz, Krrish, Don, Dostana, and Barfi among others before leaping to Hollywood.

However, as the saying goes, 'without struggle, there's no success,' and Priyanka Chopra's experience reflects this. In a recent podcast, Priyanka Chopra made a startling revelation about facing rejection during her career and how she dealt with the same.

Priyanka Chopra recalls rejection from movies because ‘somebody’s girlfriend was cast

In a recent podcast Read The Room, Priyanka acknowledged the difficulty of coping with rejection. She admitted, "It's challenging. Especially in a career that relies on validation. It is all subjective, whether it is the number of people who come to see your film, what your director thinks of your performance, or what your casting agency thinks."

She further continued, "I have seen so much rejection in the movie industry for so many reasons. Whether I wasn't right for the role, whether it was favoritism, whether it was that somebody's girlfriend was cast, there are so many reasons it happened. I made peace a long time ago. It is real. We can all say 'I am better than that, I am confident'. It is not true. You have to allow yourself to feel the rejection. It's like grieving. I am someone who does it. I will move on. I will brush it aside. A long time ago, I came to peace with rejection at work."

Priyanka Chopra talks about her initial days in Hollywood

In the same podcast, Priyanka Chopra described her initial Hollywood experience as the "darkest" period of her life, citing feelings of isolation in a new industry, a lack of close friends, and the intimidating atmosphere of New York City.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee is currently shooting for Heads Of State. It is an upcoming action comedy that will also star Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid, among others in important roles and will be made under the creative direction of Ilya Naishuller. Meanwhile, she also announced The Bluff last month, which will be helmed by Frank E Flowers.

