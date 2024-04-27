Khel Khel Mein: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and team promise 'rollercoaster ride' as release date is officially announced

Akshay Kumar, who recently starred in the action-packed film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, is gearing up for more releases this year. The actor has decided to give a birthday treat to his fans in the form of his film Khel Khel Mein. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the movie will be arriving on September 6, during Akshay’s birthday week.

Now, it has become official as the film's team, including Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, and others, announced the release date on their social media platforms and shared a happy picture with the film's team.

Khel Khel Mein team ft Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan pose for pic

Today, April 27, some members of the cast and crew of the upcoming movie Khel Khel Mein took to Instagram and shared a group picture featuring the actors including Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal, and director Mudassar Aziz.

Officially announcing the release date as September 6, 2024, their caption read, "Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of laughter, drama & loads of fun! Mark your calendars for September 06, 2024 when #KhelKhelMein hits the theaters." Akshay Kumar's birthday falls on September 9, and from this caption, it looks like he is ready to entertain the audience with a comedy film.

Have a look at the announcement!

Earlier, a source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla that the Mudassar Aziz-directed Khel Khel Mein is a comedy of errors revolving around the lives of three couples. The source stated, “It’s a situation comedy, and the makers will open up the plot with their assets over the coming few months, leading to the theatrical release on September 6.”

About other projects starring Akshay Kumar

Apart from Khel Khel Mein, Akshay Kumar is set to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe once again. He will be making an appearance in the movie Singham Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

The action thriller Sky Force, the adventure comedy Welcome To The Jungle, the Soorarai Pottru remake Sarfira, and the biopic Shankara are also among his future ventures.

