Kagurabachi Chapter 31: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot, And More

After Chihiro Rokuhira embarked on a daring mission to infiltrate the Sazanami family's graveyard, he now finds himself in an encounter with a member of the Hishaku clan. Meanwhile, Hakuri has begun a somewhat cathartic confrontation with his older brother, Soya, ready for his moment of reckoning. Find out how the battles play out in Kagurabachi Chapter 31, so keep reading for the release date, where to read it, the expected plot and more.

Kagurabachi Chapter 31: release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 31 is set to debut on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 22-23 issue. For readers outside Japan, the chapter will be available on Tuesday, April 28, though the exact release time may vary depending on individual time zones.

Fans worldwide can access Takeru Hokazono's battle shonen manga digitally through Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website and app, the Shonen Jump+ app, as well as through Viz Media's official site. While the first and latest three chapters are freely accessible on most platforms, a subscription is required for full access, notably on the Shonen Jump+ app and MANGAPlus.

Expected plot of Kagurabachi Chapter 31

In Kagurabachi Chapter 31, readers can anticipate to find out the Hishaku member's identity, after which we should see an electrifying battle between the two. There's a possibility that Chihiro may face defeat. However, Hiyuki may intervene to protect him, potentially altering the course of the conflict.

Meanwhile, Kagurabachi Chapter 31 is also likely to depict Shiba's confrontation with the three Tou members, where he’ll fight seriously for the first time. On the other hand, the spotlight may instead shine on Hakuri's intense battle against Soya Sazanami, his older brother.

Kagurabachi Chapter 30 recap

Titled Intruder, Kagurabachi Chapter 30 begins with a flashback, where Shiba informs Chihiro that he plans to head to Rakuzaichi's basement first. Meanwhile, the narrator explains how the Tou, the four strongest Sazanami members, usually enshrine themselves at the four corners of the Rakuzaichi's stage. However, this time, Kyora Sazanami orders them to guard the basement because Chihiro is likely to intrude there.

The scene shifts to the Tou, protecting the door to the Sazanami clan's graveyard, Naginojoen. They discuss the possibility of Chihiro discovering the secret emergency exit door in the storeroom. The Tou speculates that Chihiro may find out about the door through his connection with the Enten. Soya Sazanami notices Hakuri and goes after him.

Simultaneously, Shiba appears behind the remaining three Tou members and casually asks them how to open the door. It's revealed that Hakuri's role is to split up the Tou. Following the plan, he rushes to the surface to meet Chihiro. However, a wooden wall blocks his path, preventing his escape. Despite feeling trapped, Hakuri decides to confront Soya himself, driven by his desire to repay Chihiro's kindness in Kagurabachi Chapter 30.

Meanwhile, Chihiro uses the abilities of the dying Cloud Gouger to defeat his opponent. He also notices a familiar tattoo on an another opponent's hand. Kagurabachi Chapter 30 concludes with Chihiro facing off against a Hishaku member with a distraught look on his face.

For more updates on Chihiro’s quest for Enten in Kagurabachi, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

