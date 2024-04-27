Here’s when and where you can watch GV Prakash-Aishwarya Rajesh’s movie Dear online

The latest Tamil romantic drama film Dear starring GV Prakash Kumar and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles is all set to arrive for OTT streaming. The movie directed by Anand Ravichandran released in theaters on April 11, 2024.

Even though the film has only been released in theaters for two weeks, it seems that it will be available for streaming in such a short period of time. The movie is set to stream on Netflix from April 28 onwards.

GV Prakash-Aishwarya Rajesh’s Dear to stream on OTT

According to a tweet by industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai, it seems that the film Dear has managed to become the shortest window for a movie to transition from theaters to an OTT platform.

The film starring GV Prakash Kumar and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles tells the tale of a newly married couple where the husband is unable to sleep at night due to his wife’s unbearable snoring. Moreover, the film sheds light on a relationship's intricacies and how struggles and compromises are needed for a working relationship.

Besides the lead cast, the film also has an additional list of actors like Ilavarasu, Geetha Kailasm, Kaali Venkat, Rohini, and many more in key roles. The movie's music was composed by GV Prakash himself with Jagadeesh Sundaramurthy and Rukesh handling the camera and editing.

Upcoming projects of GV Prakash Kumar

Music composer turned actor GV Prakash Kumar already has an array of interesting projects coming up in both his acting ventures and his musical works. The actor is next set to play the lead role in films like Idimuzhakkam, 13, and Kingston which he also co-produces.

Moreover, after making a stellar list of musical tracks and background scores in Dhanush starrer Captain Miller this year, GV Prakash is all set to bring his expertise to various lineups. With most probably, Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan releasing soon, the composer-turned-actor also has films like Amaran, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, and Veera Dheera Sooran in Tamil.

Furthermore, he will also be crafting music in Hindi films like Emergency and Akshay Kumar's film Sarfira, which is the official Hindi remake of the Suriya-Sudha Kongara film Soorarai Pottru.

