Welcome the newly wedded bride of the television industry Arti Singh, who tied the knot with the Navi-Mumbai-based businessman Dipak Chauhan on April 25, 2024, surrounded with love in the presence of their close family and friends. The wedding was also a special occasion that brought together some of the contestants from Bigg Boss 13 and marked a reunion for them.

During the various ceremonies, our lovely bride took a moment to stand in front of the camera for her bridal photoshoot, elegantly showing off her chooda with her husband's name engraved on it.

What makes Arti Singh’s bridal chhooda special?

Post her wedding, Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh dropped a series of pictures of her bridal photoshoot, captioning it, “Dulhan #DipakKiArti.”

She looked stunning in her shoot, donning the chhodda set with her husband's name, Dipak Chauhan, beautifully inscribed on it. But upon closer inspection, it was evident that she had added her own personal touch to her wedding trousseau, making it truly unique.

The bride looked stunning in the traditional red color lehenga, with the heavy golden thread embroidery and sequin design on it. Along with it, she donned a golden jewelry set and kaleerien which perfectly complemented the attire. Speaking about her hair, she tied it in a clean braid, on which she used the matching hair accessories. Sporting a 90’s bridal makeup, she kept her overall look subtle.

Everything about Arti Singh’s wedding

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple ahead of her wedding, from where she shared the first glimpse of her wedding card. The pre-wedding festivities of Arti and Dipak, turned out to be a grand celebration, as it was attended by all the members of The Great Indian Kapil Show’s family, and the Bigg Boss 13’s family.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s attendance at her wedding ceremony spoke for their everlasting friendship.

The Waris actress received the biggest surprise from her maternal uncle, the veteran actor of Bollywood Govinda, as he arrived on her big day to bestow his blessing upon his niece with her son Yashvardhan Ahuja. It marked the end of the feud between Krushna and Govinda.

