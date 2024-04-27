'He'll Be Missed': Ryan Reynolds Pays Tribute To Ray Chan As Deadpool & Wolverine, Endgame Art Director Passes Away

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

The Marvel fanatics, who have enjoyed the set and the background of the superhero films, woke up to the sad news of the passing of Raymond Chan. Ray was the art director in the production design department for a lot of Marvel’s huge projects. Actor Ryan Reynolds and the Marvel Studios paid their respects to him upon his demise.

Chan, who has been a regular contributor to the fan-favorite movies, has worked on the sets of Avengers: Infinity War as well as Avengers: Endgame.

Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to Ray Chan

The passing of Ray Chan, at the mere age of 56, had affected a lot of people, along with the ones whom he was closest to. One among the people who have admired his skills is Ryan Reynolds, who took it to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed his feelings while also describing the person who had the talent to bring unseen worlds to an imaginable form.

The Deadpool star wrote on the social media platform, “RIP Ray Chan. Words are pretty inadequate in comparison to this loss.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Describing his talent, which was last seen on the set of Deadpool & Wolverine by the actor, he stated, “There’s an incomparable reservoir of skill, tender grit and talent no longer with us,” while also calling him an important part and the “creative force” on the set of the movie they last worked on together.

Advertisement

Further, the Free Guy star also added that although he didn't know Chan personally, he said, “I know it’s unusual to encounter someone with that level of artistry, who simultaneously moved through the world with such an indelible humanity.”

The long post also stated that Chan was the person who “built entire worlds from scratch.”

Talking about his time with the art director, Reynolds wrote, “One of last things I said to him was that he makes magic and there’s nobody on earth like him.”

Marvel Studios remembers its art director

Talking about their talented art director, Marvel stated, “The entire Marvel Studios team is incredibly saddened by the loss of Ray Chan, longtime Marvel filmmaker and friend, who passed away this week.”

Remembering his offerings to the films and franchise that were seen through the sets of “Xandar to the Sanctum Sanctorum,” the studios also called him “a wonderful friend and colleague who will be dearly missed.”

Raymond Chan, who was born on December 1, 1967, in Oldham, Greater Manchester, died on April 23, 2024, near his home in Wales.

His first Marvel project was the sequel, Thor: The Dark World, where was the supervising art director. His other credits include movies like National Treasure, Nanny McPhee, Children of Men, Blood Diamond, Robin Hood, Knight and Day, and Dungeons and Dragons.

Ray Chan is survived by his wife Lindsay and his two children, Caspar and Sebastian.

ALSO READ: Will There Be A Deadpool & Wolverine Popcorn Bucket? Explored