Kagurabachi Chapter 31 Spoilers OUT: Chihiro To Gain A New Power; Discover More Here

After being separated from Hakuri and facing an unexpected turn of events, Chihiro now finds himself face to face with a member of the clan responsible for his father’s death. Fans eagerly await the outcome in the upcoming chapter, but for those unable to wait for the official release, here’s a sneak peek into the Kagurabachi Chapter 31 spoilers we’ve found circulating online.

Kagurabachi Chapter 31 spoilers

The Kagurabachi Chapter 31 spoilers online state that chapter will be titled Greeting, and start with the mysterious Hishaku member addressing Chihiro. The Hishaku member notes his growth since their last encounter, which causes Chihiro's mind to flood with memories of his father's demise. Remembering the Hishaku sorcerers who did the deed, he boils with rage and charges forward to attack him. He demands answers from the figure before him. The sorcerer is impressed Chihiro has the rationality to uncover the truth despite his tumultuous emotions.

Revealed as the leader of Hishaku and the mastermind behind Kunishige Rokuhira's death, the sorcerer engages Chihiro in a tense but one-sided battle. Chihiro launches an attack with his Cloud Gouger blade, but the Hishaku leader effortlessly evades with superior skill. As the battle continues, the Hishaku leader urges Chihiro to cease his futile resistance and listen to what he has to say.

However, Chihiro's desperation and anger cloud his judgment in the Kagurabachi Chapter 31 spoilers. This leads to him making reckless attacks against the Hishaku leader, which are easily countered. He observes the dwindling power of the Cloud Gouger blade, speculating whether its diminished output is due to damage or Chihiro's inexperience. He then asserts that Chihiro's current power is insufficient to challenge him before he traps Chihiro in the tree-like structure that blocked his path to Hakuri.

Above ground, Kyora Sazanami commences the Rakuzaichi auction, starting bidding for the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade. He explains the blades' significance, starting from the Seitei War, where Kunishige Rokuhira's craftsmanship played a vital role in turning the tide of battle against an unnamed enemy. Where Chihiro is trapped, the Hishaku leader states that he seeks to obtain the Shinuchi for his own purposes, even enmeshing himself in the Rakuzaichi auction to achieve said goal.

Chihiro grapples with a myriad of questions and emotions as he confronts the Hishaku leader about his father's murder, only to receive cryptic responses about wanting to use the Shinuchi for his own purposes. The Hishaku leader then says that the Enchanted Blades do not choose their owners and are instead simply slaves to their wielders.

Distraught and agitated, Chihiro questions why he does not simply kill him. Instead of a real answer, the sorcerer only states that Chihiro was not ‘ripe enough to harvest.’ He cautions Chihiro against rash actions, citing the impending demise of the Cloud Gouger blade as a deterrent to engaging in combat.

However, amidst the chaos and uncertainty, Chihiro experiences a profound connection with the Cloud Gouger blade, transcending its broken state to unleash a powerful technique. The Kagurabachi Chapter 31 spoilers conclude with Chihiro unleashing Mei: Shred as black sparks flicker around his eyes.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.