Britney Spears Settles Longtime Conservatorship Dispute With Dad Jamie Spears; Deets Inside

A long dispute between the famous pop artist, Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears has finally been settled.

The two of them have finally resolved their legal dispute, which had been going on for over two years since the conservatorship came to an end.

Britney Spears and Jamie Spears end legal battle

The recent big update in the music industry is that Britney Spears has finally ended the long battle between her and her father that has been going on since the year 2021.

This legal dispute over the fees related to the conservatorship battle that lasted for more than two years was settled as both parties agreed to be on the same page.

Talking to PEOPLE, the attorneys of both the parties stated that the pair has settled for a sum that has not been disclosed, on April 25.

The settlement was done in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Jamie Spears' attorney, Alex Weingarten, stated that his client and the If U Seek Amy singer have “reached a settlement agreement resolving all outstanding disputes.”

Following the long overdue settlement, Mathew S. Rosengart, the singer's attorney said in a statement, "Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete."

He continued to say, that her freedom will now include the time when she will “no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter.”

Rosengart added, “Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored.”

Weingarten, continuing to talk about Jamie said that his client is “thrilled that this is all behind him,” and that Jamie loves his daughter “and everything he has ever done has been to protect and support her.”

Details of the legal battle

The conservatorship of Britney Spears began in the year 2008. Through this conservatorship, her father had gotten control of her life in his hands.

After the 13 long years of this conservatorship, it ended in September 2021. However, Britney Spears was dragged into another legal battle soon afterward.

After Jamie was removed as the conservator of the Opps!...I Did It Again singer’s estate in September, the conservatorship was then terminated from its entirety, two months later in November 2021.

Not more than a month later, Jamie approached the court for its approval, for more than $2 million in fees, which was the fees that he had spent on the legal battle, paying to several law firms.

The amount also included the payment of his previous lawyer who was handling the case, brought up in December 2021, reported The New York Times.

A legal trial was set to start in March, over the singer's alleged financial misconduct during her conservatorship, as per the reports by the publisher. However, the two have avoided it, as they have agreed on the settlement.

