EXCLUSIVE: Arshad Warsi to kickstart shooting for Akshay Kumar led Jolly LLB 3 soon; Deets

Both Jolly LLB and its sequel Jolly LLB 2 won critical acclaim for their engaging storylines and plots. Since then, the buzz for a third installment has been high. According to our exclusive sources, shooting for Jolly LLB 3 in Rajasthan will begin soon, with Arshad Warsi leading a month-long schedule.

Arshad Warsi to kickstart shooting for Jolly LLB 3

We have exclusively learned that Arshad Warsi is all set to start shooting for Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 3 very soon. A source close to the development revealed, "Arshad Warsi will begin a month-long schedule in Rajasthan soon. The pre-production work on the location has already begun."

The film, directed by Subhash Kapoor, was said to begin production in May. Akshay Kumar will take on the lead in the film Jolly LLB 3. According to reports, both Jollys will be at odds in the third installment, with Saurabh Shukla reprising his role as the judge. Makers have also reportedly resolved a key case.

However, so far no announcement has been made about the film's leading lady. It is said that Jolly LLB 3 will be shot throughout 2024 and it might hit the big screens in 2025.

About the Jolly LLB franchise

Jolly LLB and its sequel Jolly LLB 2 are Hindi legal comedy-drama films that satirize the Indian judicial system while also providing humor and social commentary. Both films, directed by Subhash Kapoor, star Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar as Jagdish Tyagi, also known as Jolly, a struggling lawyer looking for respect and justice in the courts.



In Jolly LLB (2013), Arshad Warsi's character, a small-time lawyer, takes on a high-profile case involving a hit-and-run accident, calling out the crooked establishment and its abuse of justice. The film also starred Boman Irani and Amrita Rao in key roles.

In Jolly LLB 2 (2017), Akshay Kumar takes on the role of Jolly, portraying a more experienced and street-savvy lawyer. This time, he investigates a manufactured encounter, battling systemic corruption and fighting for truth and justice. Huma Qureshi and Annu Kapoor also star in the sequel, and their captivating performances lend dimension to the story.

