Dance Deewane 4 keeps on adding new dimensions of thrill every weekend. The forthcoming episode of the reality show will see a reunion of the legendary stars of the 90s. While Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty serve as the judges on the talent show, Karisma Kapoor will join the duo as the guest judge. She will be seen peaking the excitement levels with her dance performances alongside former co-stars Madhuri and Suniel.

Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit groove to Chak Dhoom Dhoom

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Karisma Kapoor sent down waves of nostalgia by dropping a reel featuring her with Madhuri Dixit Nene. The two are seen recreating the hit track, Chak Dhoom Dhoom from their blockbuster romantic musical, Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The video is surely a visual treat for 90s kids as the song is one of the most cherished moments from the 1997 film.

In the caption space, Karisma wrote, “Such a special weekend with my absolute favorite MD ji and the super suave Sunil Anna. Let’s Chak Dhoom Dhoom! Here’s to making more memorable moments together.”

Karisma Kapoor dances her heart out with Suniel Shetty

As per a promo from the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 4, the Murder Mubarak star was invited on stage by host Bharti Singh. She showcased her dancing skills to the melodious beats of the song Jhanjhariya, which originally featured Karisma and Suniel. The legendary actors brought an additional level of entertainment with their performance.

Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit recreate Dance of Envy

In another teaser, Karisma and Madhuri set the stage on fire as they recreated their iconic dance battle, Dance of Envy from Dil To Pagal Hai. They put forward an energetic showdown attracting applause and cheers from the live audience. Suniel Shetty gives them a standing ovation and calls Karisma and Madhuri ‘the greatest dancing stars of our industry.’ He states, “Tbhi aap dono ke liye dil pagal tha, aur aaj bhi dil pagal hai (At that time also our heart was mad about you two, and today also it is the same).”

About Dance Deewane 4

Dance Deewane aired for the first time in June 2018. The show sees participants from three age categories competing against each other. The first generation features the youngest dancers while the third generation has the oldest ones.

The fourth chapter of Dance Dewaane premiered on February 3, 2024. It has Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty in the judging panel. The show airs every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm on ColorsTV and Jiocinema.

