Love Next Door cameos: Roh Yoon Seo, Lee Bong Ryeon to reunite with Crash Course in Romance director in episode 1 of Jung Hae In, Jung So Min starrer

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min starrer upcoming rom-com drama Love Next Door is gearing up for its premiere. Amid the excitement, it has been confirmed that Roh Yoon Seo and Lee Bong Ryeon will have cameos in the drama. The two will appear in the first episode, adding intrigue to the narrative.

On August 13, Korean media outlet Newsen reported that Roh Yoon Seo and Lee Bong Ryeon are gearing up for their cameos in the upcoming drama Love Next Door. AM Entertainment, Lee Bong Ryeon’s agency also confirmed her appearance through an Instagram post. With this, these two actresses are set to reunite with director Yoo Je Won, with whom they worked on the set of Crash Course in Romance.

Regarding her cameo, Roh Yoon Seo said that she took part in the project with the utmost gratitude for the director. In the process, she got to work with many senior actors. She stated that she is very excited about this drama and has high expectations from it.

On the other hand, Lee Bong Ryeon echoed Roh Yoon Seo. She said that although her screen space is very limited in Love Next Door, she was just happy to reunite with the team she worked with on Crash Course in Romance.

Love Next Door is an upcoming collaboration between Crash Course in Romance director Yoo Je Won and writer Shin Ha Eun known for Hometown Cha Cha Cha. The rom-com will depict a heartwarming yet quirky romance between two young adults.

Jung So Min, known for her performance in Alchemy of Souls will personify the female protagonist Bae Seok Ryu. She is a young woman trying to rebuild her life after a setback.

Jung Hae In, known for Snowdrop, D.P., and more popular dramas will embody the male protagonist role. He will play Choi Seung Hyo, the son of Bae Seok Ryu’s mom’s friend.

In her life, he is marked as a dark chapter. Will their reunion be any different? Love Next Door will answer that. Meanwhile, the drama is set to premiere on August 17 on tvN network.

