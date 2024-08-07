Love Next Door group poster: Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, Kim Ji Eun and Yoon Ji On are youthful neighbors who find love close to home

Love Next Door is one of the most anticipated K-dramas of the year that has been garnering attention for its lead actors Jung Hae In and Jung So Min and a new storyline.

Ahead of its premiere next week, Love Next Door has finally revealed its first group poster highlighting the lead stars who are neighbors who end up finding love close to home in the upcoming rom-com.

On August 7, 2024, Love Next Door unveiled its group poster starring Jung Hae In as Choi Seung Hyo, Jung So Min as Bae Seok Ryu, Kim Ji Eun as Jung Mo Eum, and Yoon Ji On as Kang Dan Ho.

In the poster Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, Kim Ji Eun, and Yoon Ji On are walking down a street in their neighborhood together hinting at the strong bond that will bloom among them in the upcoming rom-com. Furthermore, all of them are all smiles and give off sunshine-y vibe as they take a stroll.

Jung Hae In’s Choi Seung Hyo is dressed in a striking denim ensemble highlighting his welcoming nature while Jung So Min’s Bae Seok Ryu is dressed in a skirt, top, and cardigan with a subtle smile on her face. They both look ahead with hopeful smiles.

Kim Ji Eun’s Jung Mo Eum who is also a childhood friend of Choi Seung Hyo and Bae Seok Ryu smiles brightly while looking at Yoon Ji On’s Kang Dan Ho hinting at the budding romance between them.

Kang Dan Ho in his humble office attire catches attention as he smiles brightly at his friends raising expectations for the friendship between the four of them.

Check out Love Next Door’s new poster here:

Choi Seung Hyo, Bae Seok Ryu, and Jung Mo Eum are old childhood friends who grew up in the neighborhood of Hyereung together. When Kang Dan Ho shifts there, they welcome him with open arms.

Love Next Door will tell the story of Choi Seung Hyo, Bae Seok Ryu, Jung Mo Eum, and Kang Dan Ho who will end up finding true love close to home in this rom-com. Love Next Door is set to premiere on August 17, 2024, at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST).

