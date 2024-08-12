Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s Love Next Door: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Love Next Door is an upcoming K-drama series starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min in the lead roles. Directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, the plot of the story revolves around two estranged friends who reunite yet again in adulthood.

Love Next Door release date and time

Love Next Door is scheduled to be released on August 17, 2024, and every new episode will air at 21:20 KST every Saturday and Sunday. Scheduled for 16 episodes, the show is shot in the Korean language and will be available with English subtitles.

Where to Watch Love Next Door

The show will be released on the South Korean network tvN and will also stream on the global OTT platform Netflix.

The genre of Love Next Door

The show is described as a romantic comedy with drama in the storyline.

Love Next Door plot

The plot of the show follows two childhood friends, Choi Seung Hyo and Bae Seok Ryu, who become distant with time and yet found themselves in each other’s lives in adulthood. Their mothers became close friends when the two were just four years old, leading Seung Hyo and Seok Ryu to spend much of their childhood together, even bathing at a women's bathhouse. Now, as adults, their paths cross once more.

Choi Seung Hyo is one of Korea's most prominent young architects, leading a prestigious architecture company named In. He leads a seemingly perfect life and is known for his striking looks and charismatic personality. However, Seung Hyo carries memories he'd rather forget, most of which involve Bae Seok Ryu.

Bae Seok Ryu had a smooth journey growing up, consistently ranking first in her school and approaching everything with boundless passion and energy. After graduating from university, she secured a position as a project manager at a major company. Despite her success, she inexplicably quit her job and has remained unemployed since. It’s in this phase of her life that she reconnects with Choi Seung Hyo.

Years later, their paths cross again as adults, revealing stark contrasts in their lives. Whenever they meet, they both start bickering about the simplest things. However, deep inside, they both care for each other’s well-being.

Love Next Door cast

Jung Hae In takes on the role of Choi Seung Ho, who is a successful architect with a tough exterior. The actor has previously worked in various K-dramas such as While You Were Sleeping (2017), Prison Playbook (2017–2018), Something in the Rain (2018), One Spring Night (2019), D.P. (2021–2023), Snowdrop (2021-2022) and more.

Jung So Min stars as Bae Seok Ryu, who is extremely intelligent and charming but, due to reasons unknown, quits her job and leads a simple life. The well-known actress is recognized for many shows like Playful Kiss (2010), My Father Is Strange (2017), Because This Is My First Life (2017), The Smile Has Left Your Eyes (2018) and Alchemy of Souls (2022) among others. She has also appeared on the big screen with the films Twenty (2015) and Love Reset (2023).

Apart from Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, the other cast members of the show include Park Ji Young, Jo Han Cheol, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Jun, Kim Geum Soon, Han Ye Ju, Jeon Seok Ho, Lee Seung Hyeop, Shim So Young and more.