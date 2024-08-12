T.O.P as player 230 to Kang Ha Neul as 388: Here’s what we think each Squid Game 2 new cast member's player number is

Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon, and Gong Yoo are returning with their roles in the upcoming Squid Game season 2. But this new season will also feature a stellar ensemble of additional cast members including Park Sung Hoon, Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, and more. Let’s have a look at what each character’s player number might be in season 2.

On August 12, Netflix dropped a brand new teaser for Squid Game season 2. Lee Jung Jae is set to return as player number 456, but what are the digits allocated to the other characters? Although, the teaser doesn’t provide a clear idea with the actors’ back photos, back let’s try to guess with us.

The first guess we have is Kang Ha Neul portraying player 388. In the very beginning of the teaser, the down half of his face seemingly appears, leading us to believe he is probably back with his long hair in Squid Game 2.

Next, from the back player 222 appears to be Park Gyu Young. In Sweet Home, she also had a similar hairstyle as seen in the teaser for Squid Game 2. For player 380, we have two guesses. It can be Lee Jin Wook as the character built up in the Netflix teaser resembles the actor’s physic. But it can also be Park Sung Hoon as the character’s hairstyle looks like the one he had in The Glory.

Fans have guessed that former BIGBANG member T.O.P will be playing no. 230, when ex-IZ*ONE member Jo Yuri will likely play 044.

For player 007, our bet is on Im Siwan. Although it is difficult to be certain from the backside appearance in the teaser, we have seen that beautiful curly hair before in Summer Strike. Player 124 makes it difficult to guess. But our guesses are the same as for no. 380 - Lee Jin Wook or Park Sung Hoon.

Lee David seems to be the actor behind No. 125, while player 149 can be played by veteran actress Kang Ae Sim. On the other hand, Yang Dong Geun is our guess for player 390.

What are your guesses? watch the teaser for Squid Game 2 here:

Meanwhile, Squid Game 2 is set to premiere on December 26. With this, the series is returning after 3 years since the first season premiered and became a wild success. Squid Game season 3 will also shortly arrive in 2025.

