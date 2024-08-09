Love Next Door Ep 1 preview: Jung So Min meets Jung Hae In in precarious situation, asks to spend night together; Watch

Love Next Door is a much-anticipated romance comedy which will be released later this August. The drama revolves around the story of two people who grew up together as their mothers were friends and as adults they meet each other again. Excitement runs high as this will mark Jung Hae In's first appearance in a romance comedy and as the star cast along with the talented crew comes together for this project.

On August 9, tvN unveiled the preview teaser for their upcoming drama Love Next Door. The teaser gives a glimpse of the dramatic reunion of Jung Hae In and Jung So Min's characters. Their meeting is very sudden as neither of them expected to see each other so precariously. Jung So Min asks Jung Hae In to spend the night with her which their mothers overhear. This leads to a dramatic chase between Jung So Min's mother and Jung So Min who holds Jung Hae In's hands and runs.

Love Next Door is scheduled to premiere on August 17 on tvN. There will be 16 episodes in total which will air every Saturday and Sunday.

Jung So Min will be taking on the role of Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job.

Jung Hae In will be playing the role of a successful young architect, Choi Seunh Hyo. He spent a lot of time with his mother's friend's daughter as a child. They grow apart with time but reunite as adults.

Love Next Door is directed by Yoo Je Won, who has previously worked on Crash Course in Romance, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, King: Eternal Monarch and more.

Shin Ha Eun wrote the script for the drama. She has also written for Hometown Cha Cha Cha, The Crowned Clown and more.

