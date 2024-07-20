Lovely Runner, Queen of Tears and more popular K-dramas' official clips disappear from YouTube after channels get hacked; tvN releases statement

Popular Korean broadcast channels' official YouTube accounts were hacked on July 20th. TVING and tvN drama channels were compromised and renamed to Ripple. All official video clips of popular Korean shows like Queen of Tears and Lovely Runner vanished from YouTube due to the hack. The channels have since then issued an official statement.

On July 20 KST, the official YouTube channels of tvN Drama and TVING were hacked, as officially announced by tvN. Both channels were renamed to Ripple, and all official video clips of popular Korean shows such as Queen of Tears and Lovely Runner vanished from YouTube following the security breach. The network also cautioned viewers against clicking on any suspicious videos or links appearing on the compromised channels.

tvN has issued an official statement regarding the hacking incident on Saturday, July 20, 2024, where the tvN DRAMA YouTube channel was compromised by an external party, resulting in a change of the channel's name.

tvN acknowledges the hacking and is actively collaborating with YouTube to address the issue. They have assured the public that they are making every effort to restore the channel promptly. Additionally, the channel has advised viewers to exercise caution and refrain from clicking on any suspicious videos or posts containing links to prevent any potential harm.

More about Lovely Runner

Based on a popular web novel and written by Lee Si Eun, the writer of True Beauty, Lovely Runner is a time-slip romance drama that explores the intriguing question: "What would you do if you could save your ultimate bias?" Kim Hye Yoon plays Im Sol, a loyal fan deeply affected by the loss of her favorite star Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok). In a twist of fate, Im Sol travels back in time with the mission to prevent his untimely death.

Throughout its episodes, the show skillfully demonstrates that every scene serves a purpose, later revealing complex connections and parallels that enrich the storyline. This attention to detail sets Lovely Runner apart as one of the best K-dramas in recent memory.

Beyond offering a roller coaster of emotions, the drama showcases exceptional acting skills and chemistry, particularly from Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok, elevating its brilliance even further.

