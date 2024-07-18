Did you know Queen of Tears star Kim Ji Won was scouted on the street? Actress shares insights about acting journey

Kim Ji Won's popularity is soaring globally, including in Japan. In a recent interview, the star revealed that she decided acting was her calling after being scouted on the street. She also discussed her aspirations for future roles following her portrayal of the beloved chaebol daughter and accomplished, strong female lead, Hong Hae In, in the hit K-drama series Queen of Tears.

Kim Ji Won talks about acting, roles post Queen of Tears

On July 16, Japanese TV station Nippon TV held an interview with Kim Ji Won, star of Queen of Tears, Fight For My Way and more K-drama series. During the interview, she disclosed the origins of her acting career, citing childhood inspiration from watching actors on TV.

She recounted how her journey began when a casting director discovered her on the street, prompting her to seize the opportunity and prepare diligently for her acting career. The opportunity made her seriously dream about acting and pursue it with great determination.

Kim Ji Won discussed her aspirations for future roles following her portrayal of Hong Hae In in Queen of Tears, where she played the lovable character who is the CEO of Queens Department Store. Hae In is depicted as a third-generation chaebol heiress and the granddaughter of the Queens family.

Kim Ji Won expressed her happiness in exploring new roles, emphasizing that each new character brings fresh experiences. Reflecting on her portrayal in Queen of Tears, where she showcased many lovable aspects, she mentioned a desire to tackle a more sophisticated role. Specifically, she expressed interest in portraying a cool character, highlighting it as a new and exciting challenge for her acting career.

Advertisement

More about Queen of Tears

The series portrays the complex journey of love between Hong Hae In, a third-generation chaebol heiress of Queens Group, and Baek Hyun Woo (played by Kim Soo Hyun), the son of farmers from Yongdu-ri. It delves into their three-year marriage, depicting the challenges they face and the rekindling of their relationship amidst crises.

Kim Ji Won stars as Hong Hae In, the renowned chaebol heiress often referred to as the "queen" of Queens Group's department stores. Opposite her, Kim Soo Hyun portrays Baek Hyun Woo, her husband and the legal director of the conglomerate Queens Group.

Watch the trailer for Queen of Tears below-

Queen of Tears concluded on April 28 with a remarkable achievement, achieving an average nationwide rating of 24.850 percent for its finale. According to Nielsen Korea, this finale rating set a new record for tvN, surpassing the previous record of 21.683 percent held by the finale of Crash Landing on You in February 2020.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 7 years of Fight for My Way: Kim Ji Won’s iconic aegyo, Park Seo Joon’s MMA and more; 5 reasons to binge famed K-drama