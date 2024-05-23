Will Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok’s Lovely Runner have happy ending? 5 Easter eggs hints at potential wedding in finale

Since its April debut, the K-drama series Lovely Runner, starring Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok, has consistently topped the ratings. Adapted from a webtoon based on the web novel Tomorrow's Best, the show has captivated audiences with its unique time-travel storyline.

Lovely Runner is now at its 14th episode and is scheduled to conclude on May 28. As the finale nears, fans are eagerly speculating whether the ending will be happy or sad. Here are 5 easter eggs that point to a happy ending and maybe even a wedding in the finale!

The traditional Cheongsa Chorong

Cheongsa Chorong are traditional lanterns that were historically used during wedding ceremonies in ancient times. They are typically made by joining red and blue silk shades and hanging a candle inside the body. Although their original use was in wedding ceremonies, they are widely displayed in various cultural exhibitions across South Korea today.

The Cheongsa Chorong, traditional Korean lanterns, were featured in Lovely Runner during a scene in episode 5 where Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) teaches Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) how to ride a bicycle leading to numerous swoon-worthy moments. These lanterns can be seen glowing in the background.

They appear again in episode 10 during an emotional conversation when Sun Jae returns to Sol instead of going to the US. In this scene, Sun Jae tells Sol that he doesn't mind dying if it means being with her and encourages her to love him openly. This scene became immensely popular, and including the lanterns in both has fans speculating about a potential wedding in the show.

Im Sol’s grandmother drawing red dots on her

In Korean wedding ceremonies, attire holds significant importance. The bride wears a red Hanbok, while the groom dons a blue Hanbok. These colors represent the balance of energy between the couple. Additionally, red dots are painted on the bride's cheeks as a symbol of protection from evil spirits.

In episode 9 of Lovely Runner, Im Sol is shown to be sleeping while her grandmother (who has dementia) draws three red dots on her face: one on the forehead and two on her cheeks, reminiscent of a traditional Korean bride.

This imagery of the red dots reappears twice throughout the course of the show. Fans speculate that these red dots hint towards a wedding, especially considering that it is the grandmother, an older traditional woman fans believe to be a time traveler herself, who is drawing them. This theory gains more strength due to her involvement in the scene.

Im Sol and Sun Jae’s university’s legend

During Im Sol's time slip into the year 2009 in the episode 9 epilogue, a significant change occurs as she travels back in time following Sun Jae’s death in the present. She and Sun Jae's lives are again intertwined as the two attend the same college affiliated with Yeonseo University.

According to a legendary saying of the institute, if two people kiss during their first field trip, they will get married in the future. The show depicts a scene where a drunk Im Sol accidentally kisses Ryu Sun Jae during the trip, leading to anticipation among fans regarding their potential marriage as it coincides with the legend.

After the second time slip, Im Sol returns to the present and discovers that her brother Im Geum (Song Ji Ho) is married to her best friend Hyun Joo (Seo Hye Won) and they even have kids together. Since this scene takes place before the field trip, fans speculate that marriage in the upcoming episodes is possible, especially since Im Geum and Hyun Joo also share a kiss during the MT in the later episode.

Im Sol brings over Samgyetang for Sun Jae’s family

Samgyetang, also known as ginseng chicken soup, is a traditional Korean dish primarily consisting of a whole young chicken (poussin) or quail filled with garlic, rice, jujube, and ginseng. It is revered for its health benefits and is considered a nourishing soup for the body.

As ginseng became more accessible, the popularity of samgyetang soared. It gained widespread acclaim to the extent that mothers-in-law would sometimes kill one of their backyard hens to prepare samgyetang, symbolizing a warm welcome for their son-in-law into the household.

In episode 3, Im Sol's grandmother cooks three chickens on one of the hottest days in Korea. Meanwhile, Ryu Sun Jae is discharged from the hospital after his shoulder surgery, which stops him from swimming.

Concerned for Sun Jae's health, Im Sol secretly takes two chickens without her grandmother's knowledge to share a healthy meal with him and gives it to Sun Jae’s father. This acts as a hint for a potential wedding as it suggests that the cooked chicken, prepared by an elder of her family (grandmother-in-law), is intended for Sun Jae (son-in-law), hinting at their familial connection and potential future relationship.

Son-in-law and daughter-in-law reference

In episode 10 of Lovely Runner, Im Sol expresses her concerns about Ryu Sun Jae's health and an imminent event that could endanger his life. She attempts to persuade Ryu Geun Deok, Sun Jae's father, to send Sun Jae to America so he can focus on his physical rehabilitation and avoid potential risks to his health.

While Ryu Sun Jae and Baek In Hyuk have dinner together, Ryu Geun Deok shares Im Sol's concerns with them. He then admits that Im Sol was so worried about Sun Jae's well-being that he thought she was his daughter-in-law.

Also, in episode 14, after having all his memories wiped clean following the last time-slip of Sol, Sun Jae visits his father's restaurant and encounters Im Sol's grandmother, who is suffering from dementia. The grandmother starts calling him son-in-law, which serves as another hint suggesting their potential wedding in the future.

Bonus hints

In episode 14 of Lovely Runner, there is a scene where both Sun Jae and Sol cover their faces at the award party. This action mirrors a traditional Korean wedding ritual where the groom bows first, followed by the bride and groom standing on a mat facing each other, with the bride covering her face with her hands.

This symbolic gesture of hiding faces hints at a potential wedding and draws parallels to a similar scene in Rowoon’s K-drama, The Matchmakers. Also, in episode 14, when Sol talks about astrology, Sun Jae jokingly asks why she is bringing that up. Are they getting married? Which can again act as a small hint.

