What will Lovely Runner's Sol and Sunjae's married life look like? Kim Hye Yoon weighs in

In a recent interview, beloved actress and rising star Kim Hye Yoon discussed her recent journey to London, her newfound success in the spotlight, and her thoughts on the future of her character Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok) from the K-drama Lovely Runner. The show concluded on a happy note with Sun Jae proposing to her, and she shared her imaginings of their married life ahead.

Kim Hye Yoon dishes on Im Sol and Sun Jae’s married life

It was recently announced that a script book detailing the newlywed life of Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) and Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) will soon be released, following the success of Lovely Runner. Kim Hye Yoon, in an interview with Singles Korea, shared her excitement, mentioning she hasn't yet read the script herself but is eagerly curious.

Although Lovely Runner has concluded, she often imagines Sol and Sun Jae happily continuing their lives out there. She expressed her intention to read the script book upon its release.

Kim Hye Yoon shared her thoughts on Sol and Sun Jae's newlywed life, revealing she believes they will live affectionately despite occasional disagreements. Drawing parallels to their on-screen dynamics, she noted Sun Jae's bold nature, predicting he would openly express his feelings to Sol, regardless of their careers or other obligations.

She also suggested that while Sol might feel pressured by Sun Jae at times, deep down, she would find joy in his straightforwardness. Interestingly, Byeon Woo Seok had expressed a similar sentiment about their married life during one of his fan meetings.

When asked about a scenario where Sun Jae stars in a romance drama directed by Sol, Kim Hye Yoon imagined that while Sol would outwardly appear fine, she would secretly feel upset. She added that despite not being good at drinking, Sol might resort to drinking alone to cope with her emotions.

Regarding her own future, Kim Hye Yoon shared that regardless of how she evolves, she hopes to continue her journey in acting as a more mature individual than she is now.

Kim Hye Yoon expresses her love for Harry Potter

In this interview which was following her photo shoot, Kim Hye Yoon discussed her visit to London, fulfilling a long-time dream of personally visiting the filming locations of the Harry Potter and Sherlock series. She expressed that her time in London over the past few days was incredibly joyful and fulfilling.

When asked about traveling abroad, Kim Hye Yoon revealed that she hasn't had many opportunities to do so. She explained that situations often arise where she suddenly has to go for filming or audition, making it difficult to plan personal trips.

As a result, she lived without fully realizing how delightful and enjoyable traveling could be. However, she added that she is gradually coming to appreciate the pleasures of traveling, especially when visiting locations abroad for work or traveling with friends.

During her visit, Kim Hye Yoon's most unforgettable experience was visiting London's iconic Big Ben clock tower. She was thrilled to hear the Hogwarts bell sound from the Harry Potter films, which was recorded at Big Ben. Waiting patiently for 30 minutes to hear the bells chime was a dream come true for her, and she found the experience incredibly fulfilling.

Kim Hye Yoon also discussed overcoming acting challenges by acknowledging her struggles. She revealed that she often gets very nervous when she wants to perform well, or when the pressure to excel is high. Her solution, she explained, is to avoid overdoing it and aim to perform without regrets.

She added that hearing words of encouragement from fans, or knowing that fans are happy and enjoyed her work in dramas and films, reaffirms her decision to pursue acting. It reinforces her belief that enduring through difficult times was worthwhile.

